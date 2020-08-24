A Winder woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in a vehicle crash Sunday night in Barrow County that killed a Winder-Barrow High School student who was riding her bicycle home from work.
According to a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 32 Athens were dispatched to the area of State Route 11 and Pendergrass Road in Winder just before 9 p.m. Sunday after a vehicle traveling eastbound behind 17-year-old Obianuju Osuegbu of Winder hit her from behind. After impact, both the car and the bicycle came to a final uncontrolled arrest near the south shoulder of State Route 11, and Osuegbu did not survive the crash.
Osuegbu’s bicycle was not equipped with lights and was traveling in the middle of the eastbound lane when the car came up on her and rear-ended her, according to the spokesperson.
The driver, 41-year-old Chrissy D. Rawlins of Winder, was charged with DUI and DUI-child endangerment but has not yet been ruled at fault for the crash. GSP had not completed the incident report as of Monday afternoon, but the spokesperson said the post would be consulting with the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office on additional charges.
WBHS principal Derrick Maxwell confirmed that Osuegbu was a student there and the school issued condolences to the family in a statement. The school also set up grief-counseling sessions for Tuesday via Google for students.
“Please keep (Osuegbu’s) family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate these difficult times,” the school’s statement read.
