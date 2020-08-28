A teacher and coach at Winder-Barrow High School has been placed on administrative leave following a comment he apparently made on social media, comparing people shot and killed this week in an incident in Wisconsin to animals.
A Facebook profile attributed to Michael Smith, a science teacher at WBHS who is the boys’ cross country team’s coach and was also hired this school year to coach the girls’ soccer team, commented on a post about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old boy who has been charged with shooting three people and killing two with a rifle during protests over the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wis.
“Should have gotten a few more. Apparently 3 is the bag limit in Wisconsin,” Smith wrote in response to the post about the incident — an apparent reference to the limit states place on the number of animals hunters and fishermen can keep. Smith went on to contend that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.
The Barrow News-Journal was sent an anonymous tip Thursday night with an attached screenshot of the comment.
Barrow County schools superintendent Chris McMichael said he, WBHS principal Derrick Maxwell and other district officials were also made aware of the comment Thursday night and immediately began an investigation. He said Smith was placed on administrative leave Friday morning pending the outcome. He declined further comment about the investigation, including on whether officials had discovered similar comments or posts made by Smith.
“We’re aware of it, and we’ve moved on it and are investigating,” McMichael said Friday. “The comments attributed (to Smith) are very concerning and definitely not in line with our values and what we do here in the Barrow County School System.”
Smith could not be reached for comment Friday morning. His email and contact information had been removed from the school's website.
According to investigators and multiple media reports, Rittenhouse drove to Kenosha on Tuesday night with a group of armed men in what they said was an effort to protect businesses from being damaged as a result of protests.
After investigators revealed cellphone videos of the Tuesday night incident, Rittenhouse was arrested and was charged Thursday with six counts, including one for first-degree intentional homicide and another for first-degree reckless homicide.
The protests were in response to the Sunday shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who is black, by a Kenosha police officer. Blake, who was shot seven times from behind, is now paralyzed from the waist down. The officer who shot him and two others have been placed on leave pending further investigation.
Check back for updates.
