A wedding venue company based in Texas and Oklahoma plans to purchase property in Winder and build “one of the most desirable wedding/reception venues in the entire state of Georgia,” according to its application to Barrow County planning staff.
At its Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting, the county planning commission recommended approval of a special-use request at 580 Maddox Rd. to operate a special-events venue for weddings and similar functions. The Springs Events plans to purchase the property from Chris Maddox and invest north of $3 million in creating a wedding venue on a 22-acre tract, according to Winder attorney John Stell, who is representing the applicants. The company currently operates 20 similar venues in Texas and Oklahoma and is seeking to expand to the metro Atlanta area.
According to the application, the company will use the 11,500-square-foot main house on the property as a reception building, develop the existing swimming pool area into an outdoor wedding area, utilize the existing tennis court as a parking lot and add on more pavement to accommodate more than 200 guests.
A second 2,000-square-foot house on the property will be used for overnight wedding-party lodging.
The recommended approval comes with 13 conditions offered by county planning staff and the applicants. Among those, the venue would only be open for scheduled events. Hours of operation would be daylight hours only Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays with an extension to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. No outdoor loud speakers would be permitted, and the county’s noise and alcohol ordinances would be adhered to.
The recommendation now heads to the county board of commissioners for a final vote on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
It would be the second special-use request for a wedding venue granted this year. In August, the BOC approved a similar request at the intersection of Elder and Hardigree roads in Winder to restore a century-old schoolhouse and use it and the rest of the property for special events.
