Winder City Council formalized the end of the city’s current contract with Waste Management in a unanimous vote Tuesday evening.
After requesting proposals for continued solid waste services with third-party contractors, researching in-house costs and exploring various combinations of both in-house and third-party services, the city has opted to enter into an agreement with Waste Pro, effective July 1.
The decision comes after months of discussion and evaluation by the council.
“We’ve heard multiple complaints from our residents about Waste Management and we’ve discussed the multiple issues at length. Moving to a different contractor will improve the experience for our city’s solid waste customers by providing more efficient and reliable waste collection services. It’s the right thing to do for our customers,” said Councilwoman Kobi Kilgore.
In March 2023 there were over 20 missed garbage and recycling pick-ups, 33 missed bulk pick-ups and 40 missing carts or damaged cart calls, according to Winder's customer service manager, Michelle Hawley.
“After learning about all of the customer complaints, ending our relationship with Waste Management is the best decision for our customers, and we are looking forward to a new standard of customer service with Waste Pro,” said Mayor Pro Tem Travis Singley.
Amid soaring costs for recycling, the new contract with Waste Pro will not include recycling in an effort to minimize rates, however weekly bulk pick-up and leaf and limb pick-up will remain the same.
The current residential solid waste collection service with Waste Management costs $29 per month per residence and includes recycling and bulk waste with yard waste and street sweeping provided by ESG.
According the a contract provided by the city, Waste Pro’s proposed rate for once a week residential and light commercial garbage service using 95-gallon carts is $16.71 per month per unit. Once weekly residential bulk service (up to two items) for all homes is proposed at $5.81 per month per unit. Other proposed rates include additional carts at $14 per month per cart and back door commercial at $7 per month per cart add on.
Negotiations are ongoing and these rates have not been finalized.
To ensure a seamless transition, the city is implementing a three-phase transition plan the coming weeks to communicate the upcoming changes to customers.
