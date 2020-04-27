Amid the coronavirus pandemic, local first responders and health care workers will be offered free lunches Monday, May 4, at Casey’s in downtown Winder through a $500 donation from COUNTRY Financial.
The donation is part of the company’s Operation Helping Heroes program.
“It’s more important now to support your local community and we want to thank the Winder health care workers and first responders for their service,“ said COUNTRY Financial representative Richard Young of Winder in a news release.
COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, health care workers and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve,” according to the release.
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.
Casey’s is located at 53 North Jackson St. Its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
