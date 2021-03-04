The Winder-Auburn joint water reservoir project has been nominated and is among the final 32 projects in contention for a national award in a contest that is being driven by online voting.
The project was one of 85 nominated by local governments across the country for the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) Knope Award, intended to “showcase and celebrate essential local government services.”
According to its website, ELGL is a local government outreach nonprofit and was founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2012 and now has over 4,800 members from all U.S. states, plus Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel and Australia.
The award contest is formatted similar to the NCAA’s “March Madness” basketball tournament, and the Winder-Auburn project made the final 32. It was paired against a water tank project in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Voting for the round of 32 closes on Monday, March 8, and the “Sweet Sixteen” will be announced Tuesday, March 9. Voting and a list of all the “matchups” can be found at https://elgl.org/knope.
Anyone can vote (one vote per email address).
The reservoir project, located at the old Martin Marietta rock quarry off Parks Mill Road in Auburn, is aimed at addressing a raw water storage shortage in northeast Georgia. The 78-acre site will be converted into a 1.1. billion-gallon raw water storage pond with three water intake points and more than 13 miles of pipeline.
The massive, multi-phase, multi-million-dollar project has been years in the making, and water withdrawal permits have been issued by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, with a current permitted yield of 4.59 million gallons per day on an annual average.
The reservoir is projected to be fully operational by January 2024.
The Auburn and Winder city councils last year approved a dewatering contract for a quarry, and workers have been actively pumping the site over the last month. Roger Wilhelm, utilities director for the City of Winder, told the city council during a Feb. 25 work session that workers were pumping out an average of 3 million gallons per day and were “60-90 days” away from being able to access the bottom of the quarry for site work.
The city is also working on easement acquisitions for the pipeline and intake work, Wilhelm said.
