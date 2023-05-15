Winder water tower
Credit: City of Winder

The City of Winder was awarded a $14 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors. 

The loan will finance upgrading and improving the Highway 53 Water Treatment Plant. This project will increase the water supply reliability to 9.2 million gallons per day and improve the treatment process. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.