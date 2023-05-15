The City of Winder was awarded a $14 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The loan will finance upgrading and improving the Highway 53 Water Treatment Plant. This project will increase the water supply reliability to 9.2 million gallons per day and improve the treatment process.
The city will pay 1.63% interest on the 20-year loan, which is eligible for a reduced interest rate because the city is a WaterFirst Community.
The DWSRF provides low-interest loans for infrastructure projects that deliver safe, affordable drinking water. These projects conserve and improve water resources and facilitate economic development. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) has approved financial commitments totaling $5.5 billion to local governments, businesses and nonprofits since 1985.
