The City of Winder has been awarded a $1 million state grant to complete a mile-long, multi-purpose walking trail connecting the downtown area with Fort Yargo State Park.
The trail, which is planned to extend from the visitors’ center at the park to city-owned property at 41 Lee St., will have a 10-foot-wide pathway that will be used for walking, bicycling, inline skating and nature viewing. It was one of 14 projects across the state selected for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP) “Conserve Georgia” grant.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the selections out of a field of 58 applicants Feb. 26. With the grants, the department is awarding just under $20 million in funding for the conservation and outdoor recreation projects.
Of the 14 selected projects, eight are led by local governments or non-profit organizations for the development or stewardship of local parks or trail systems, two are by DNR for the acquisition of conservation land, and four are by DNR for stewardship projects on state lands, according to a DNR news release.
The grants are largely the result of a voter-approved state constitutional amendment in November 2018 to dedicate funding for the conservation of priority lands, stewardship of state parks and wildlife management areas, and support for local parks and trails.
“This program is a dynamic and lasting initiative for the future of conservation in Georgia. We look forward to working with state and local partners to increase recreational access and protect critical conservation areas,” DNR commissioner Mark Williams said. “We are excited about these projects and the potential impact on the communities across Georgia.”
The selected applicants must still go through a second and final level of the application process for their proposals, but Winder mayor David Maynard said his understanding is, as long as everything is submitted correctly, all the grants will be awarded.
City leaders have long eyed the project as a way of more effectively connecting downtown Winder and local businesses with the popular state park that draws over 500,000 visitors per year.
The city has spent more than $750,000 in land purchases for the trail and pledged to match up to $337,000 toward its construction.
Once the city officially makes it through the final level of the application process, it will move toward design and preliminary engineering services.
