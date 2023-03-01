Winder water tower

The ongoing water disputes between the City of Winder and Barrow County continue to polarize local officials.

 Credit: City of Winder

As a vital resource that all life relies upon to survive, water is commonly a heavily disputed topic across all levels of government. Barrow County and the City of Winder are no exception.

The mayor of the City of Winder, David Maynard, recently released a video to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. In the video, he addresses the issues between the City of Winder and Barrow County regarding water service territories. Namely, the county’s recent action of removing the city from a shared interconnect at a storage tank in the Town of Carl.

