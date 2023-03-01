As a vital resource that all life relies upon to survive, water is commonly a heavily disputed topic across all levels of government. Barrow County and the City of Winder are no exception.
The mayor of the City of Winder, David Maynard, recently released a video to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners. In the video, he addresses the issues between the City of Winder and Barrow County regarding water service territories. Namely, the county’s recent action of removing the city from a shared interconnect at a storage tank in the Town of Carl.
“In recent weeks, the county has removed the city from a shared interconnect that serves 3,400 customers during emergencies, almost all of which live in unincorporated Barrow County,” said Maynard.
This tank and its interconnects were constructed in the 1990s and paid for by Barrow County taxpayers. The interconnects were part of a wholesale water transmission system that provides wholesale water supply to municipalities in Barrow County. Emergency plans for Winder water customers in unincorporated Barrow County, including Chico’s FAS, Yokohama Tire Corporation, Price Industries and ReaderLink Distribution Services, rely on this Carl connection.
The county’s public utility staff proposed making this operational change to the interconnection point in Carl. This change would move water to the northwest water service area to meet current and future demands in Braselton.
“Braselton is a considerable economic contributor in Barrow County,” said Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, who added that Braselton’s long-term water usage could exceed seven million gallons per day (MGD).
“Increasing water sales is a business decision, it’s not personal,” said Graham.
“What I cannot understand is not only why would Barrow County take this action against the City of Winder, but why would Barrow County take this action knowing that its water system already requires taxpayer subsidies just to exist,” said Maynard. He added that the county has accepted fees from at least two significant projects in Winder’s water service territory in recent months, including the current construction on State Route 81 at the Carl-Bethlehem Accent Springs Commercial Development and the new Medical Plaza located off Carl-Bethlehem Road.
Taking these two projects will cost an additional $4 million paid by either incurring debt for citizens of Barrow County or by using SPLSOT dollars “to put county water pipes on top of Winder water pipes,” said Maynard
However, according to Graham, “there is no such thing as a Winder territory.”
“There are no water utility service areas and no territories,” she said. “This situation is the direct result of SDS decisions and legal assertions made by the City of Winder.”
Five years ago, the county and the other five cities participated in three lengthy mediation sessions to try to overcome Winder’s veto of a service delivery (SDS) agreement regarding road maintenance and water service, but the parties reached an impasse and no agreement was reached.
Once the SDS agreement lapsed in the first quarter of 2019, Graham said, “the only remaining option to resolve the impasse rested with the courts.”
In December 2021, a judge ruled in favor of the county on five legal points. Regarding water service, the court ruled that absent an express agreement stating otherwise, Barrow County is authorized to provide water in the county's unincorporated areas.
“If Winder wants a defined service area for water utilities that extends beyond its city limits it will require the city coming back to the negotiating table and adopting an SDS agreement that is fair and equitable to all residents inside and outside of the city,” said Graham.
Using taxpayer dollars versus using rates and fees from utility customers to fund their water systems is another part of the convoluted water dispute upon which the city and county cannot see eye to eye.
Winder operates its water and wastewater facilities as a business enterprise, which charges rates to customers based on usage. The city sets its rates by hiring external professionals to perform a cost-of-service analysis and provide rate recommendations to the Winder City Council. These rates must cover all operations, maintenance, growth and investments in the system without taxpayer dollars. These rates must also ensure net growth coming onto the system pays for itself so that existing customers are not paying to support the demand for new customers.
Winder transfers funds from its utility enterprises into its general fund, allowing it to use those funds for other community projects.
The county argues that Winder’s use of enterprise funds to pay for other city-wide projects is disingenuous and constitutes unconstitutional taxation of people outside the city. Contrary to Winder’s assertion, the county believes using SPLOST to fund its water system expansion helps assure reasonable water prices.
“Barrow County maintains the full integrity of its enterprise funds and does not transfer any revenues to the general fund to pay for services. We believe it’s wrong for Winder to charge high water rates and fees to customers outside their city, and use revenues earned outside the city to pay for services provided inside the city. It’s politically expedient to overcharge water customers outside the city because they have no political voice inside the city,” said Graham.
The Supreme Court of Georgia is currently reviewing this issue and a decision should be issued sometime this spring.
In the meantime, Maynard has made it clear that Winder refuses to allow key water customers to be taken away when the people have already paid for the water line to serve those projects.
“The city is being forced into action to prevent this,” said Maynard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.