To my fellow graduates, I am honored to present this speech, even in a nontraditional format.
I would like to begin by sharing a story that comes from the beginning of the second semester of junior year. In chorus, we began working on a new piece for our spring concert called “Song of Miriam” by Rabbi Ruth Sohn. Even from when we very first started to learn the song, the lyrics resonated with me—in layman’s terms, this song hit differently. The song tells the story of a young girl named Miriam who finds herself in a confusing new environment. Although she wants to “sing the song rising inside [of her],” she stops herself. Through the chorus, she questions, “Can I take a step without knowing a destination? Will I falter? Will I fall? Will the ground sink away from me?”
I’m sure that many of us may have begun thinking about our futures before we began senior year. I, myself, was beginning the college application process when we sang this
song in class. I shared Miriam’s concerns as I worried about finding my place in a new adult world following graduation. However, her realization at the end of the song brought me peace. Miriam “[discovered] the waters [were] friendly,” and she was able to sing the song that was in her heart.
By transferring into the Barrow County School System my freshman year, I have already experienced the anxiety that comes with the beginning of a new environment. Despite this, Winder-Barrow High School quickly became a place I call home. I will forever treasure the memories and friends I have made over the past four years, and I will always remember to spell “Doggs” with two “g's."
It would be an understatement to say this has been quite a memorable year. My heart goes out to anyone that may have been personally affected by COVID-19. This turbulent time period will no doubt be one for the books. Earlier than we anticipated, and in a different way than we expected, we have found ourselves in a period of uncertainty and confusion, just like Miriam. Personally, the sudden adjustment to online education and social distancing was no easy feat. I missed waving to my friends in the hallways, seeing my teachers in a real classroom, and knowing I would one day walk across the fifty-yard line to receive my diploma. We missed out on the two most important months of our high school career. Still, through problem solving and the use of technology, we were able to continue to show school spirit and complete our year. Although this may not have been the senior year we planned on having, let this just be another reminder to live in the moment and make the most of it while we can. We started strong, and we will finish strong.
Although we may not know what the future holds for us, there is a place in this world for each and every one of us. Some of us may find ourselves in more familiar environments, while some may find themselves like Miriam in new and overwhelming places. Regardless, I know that we can overcome the struggle and find the strength to sing the songs in our hearts.
Congratulations, class of 2020, we did it!
