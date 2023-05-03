Two young ladies from Winder were celebrated on Monday, April 24, during a signing ceremony at Georgia Military College (GMC), where Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) congratulated them for earning appointments to service academies.
Cadet Rebecca Nicholson accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy (USMA) in West Point, New York. Rebecca is a resident of Winder and a 2022 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, where she participated in the U.S. Army Junior ROTC program.
Cadet Josephine Buckland also accepted an offer of appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Josephine is a resident of Winder and a 2022 graduate of Dacula Classical Academy.
Both Buckland and Nicholson completed a challenging academic curriculum and participated in the GMC Corp of Cadets where they focused on preparing for the service academies.
“I had the honor of meeting with Josephine Buckland and Rebecca Nicholson to congratulate them on their appointment to the U.S. Service Academies. Both cadets are remarkable young women, and we are grateful for their sense of duty and willingness to serve our country. I could not be prouder of young Georgians committed to preparing themselves to serve as future officers and leaders in the military,” said Rep. Collins.
The young women will enter their respective academies in June 2023 and upon graduation will become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.
