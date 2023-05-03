Buckland and Nicholson with Rep. Collins

Pictured (from left): Josephine Buckland, Rep. Collins, Rebecca Nicholson

Two young ladies from Winder were celebrated on Monday, April 24, during a signing ceremony at Georgia Military College (GMC), where Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) congratulated them for earning appointments to service academies.

Cadet Rebecca Nicholson accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy (USMA) in West Point, New York. Rebecca is a resident of Winder and a 2022 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, where she participated in the U.S. Army Junior ROTC program.

