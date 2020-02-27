The Athens Community Council on Aging’s Winder Adult Day Health Center, 63 Lee St., Winder, is sponsoring the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program.
The same meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled participants at the center. Anyone with disabilities who requires alternative means of communication for program information is asked to contact the local or state agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English, according to a news release.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email at program.intake@usda.gov.
Contact Jessica Bankston at 678-425-0718 for more information.
