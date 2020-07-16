White Oak Spring Baptist Church, located at 123 East New St., Winder, will be hosting free COVID-19 testing next week, starting Monday, July 20.
Testing will be done through the Northeast Georgia Health District's mobile unit Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Testing will be done while you people sit in their cars, but the district will also offer a walk-up service for those who do not have a vehicle or other transportation. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times.
For more information, call the health district office at 706-583-2658, or call White Oak Spring Baptist Church at 770-867-6531 or go to wosmbc.com.
