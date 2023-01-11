The Winder City Council authorized Mayor David Maynard to sign an amendment to city administrator Mandi Cody’s employment contract, providing a 7% cost of living adjustment and a 1.5% merit increase to her annual base salary. This 8.5% increase brings Cody’s salary to $155,454, up over $18,000 since being hired in June 2020.
The council voted in favor of Cody’s raise in a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Stephanie Brit opposed.
Councilman Jimmy Terrell later said he erred in voting in favor of the salary increase due to the wording of the agenda item, which appeared to be a two-part vote - one vote for city employees to receive merit and cost of living increases and a separate vote for the city administrator’s pay increase. Instead, the agenda item only necessitated a single vote on Cody’s salary increases.
According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Municipal Government Wage and Salary Survey from Dec. 2022, Winder reported the minimum entry-level wage for the city administrator, representing a population of 18,825, at $132,612 and the maximum wage at $143,164.
For comparison, according to the DCA survey, the average salary range among cities with similar population sizes is $123,854-$199,250,
Nearby cities with similar population sizes as Winder reported the following salary ranges for city administrator/manager: Loganville: $91,512-$128,353, representing a population of 14,720; Monroe: $125,000-$175,000, representing 15,264; Flowery Branch: $130,000, representing a population of 10,144.
Further comparison shows the annual base salary range reported for a City of Winder police chief is $83,283 — $127,129, and its fire chief's salary ranges from 75,234-$113-587, according to the DCA survey.
PERSONNEL CHANGES
In March of 2022, Cody proposed an amendment to the authorized personnel for various funds within the city’s annual budget and an amendment to the organizational chart for various departments. The proposal passed in a 5-1 vote by council with Councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed.
Cody’s proposal eliminated the director of planning position, which vacated after Cody's hiring. Cody reassigned the duties of the director of planning and redistributed them among herself and two new positions she created.
First, she combined the position of utility director and planning director and created one assistant city administrator for planning and utilities position. The senior planner reports to the assistant city administrator and works within the planning and permitting department.
The amendment also created a city engineer position with plans to incorporate a full engineering department in the upcoming budget season.
Other positions created by Cody include a communications and marketing director to replace the economic development director, a downtown, events, and city facility manager, an additional development project manager and a planning and development technician, among others.
PERFORMANCE EVALUATION
According to Cody’s contract, the mayor and council are required to conduct a performance evaluation annually in December. A performance evaluation was conducted in Dec. 2022 and released on Jan. 4, the day after the council approved the raise.
The evaluation performed last month was the first performance evaluation on record for Cody since the original signing of her contract over two years ago. Despite only performing one performance evaluation, the latest amendment to Cody's employment contract marks her second salary raise passed by council since June 2020.
The first amendment to the contract, passed in Aug. 2021, increased her annual base salary from $137,000 to $143,165 and became effective Nov. 2021.
In the mayor and council’s evaluation of Cody’s job performance, her positive leadership, professionalism, understanding and executing the vision for the city as established by the council, and ability to be an articulate voice for the city were highlighted.
Also noted was that morale and relationships within the staff were “very good.”
“Cody had developed a good team for the city with good processes being implemented," reads the evaluation.
The council acknowledged that understaffing and issues
with Barrow County, "placed an extraordinary stress on the city administrator.”
Areas of improvement mentioned were participating and engagement in community involvement and being more willing to be a voice in the community for the city.
The evaluation said Cody needs to improve relations with staff, the public and council members in following up on requests or questions.
The council also expressed disappointment in the manner Cody handled LOST negotiations.
PUSHBACK
Cody’s salary increase received some pushback from resident Jessica Burton, who made several points backing up the argument that Cody’s job performance as city administrator hasn't warranted a salary increase.
According to Burton, the evaluation failed to mention that the cause of the city’s understaffing issue was Cody herself, pointing to a high turnover of city staff, particularly department heads, soon after she was hired.
“They also fail to mention Mandi’s creation of a toxic work environment that led to a city employee leaving with a severance package in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement and a promise not to sue,” said Burton.
Regarding the evaluation’s statement about ongoing litigation with Barrow County being a catalyst for the stress of Cody’s job, Burton said it was Cody who encouraged the city to continue fighting the litigation, which is currently under review by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Also not mentioned in the evaluation, Burton added, are Cody’s shortcomings during the LOST negotiations.
“[Cody] gave a misrepresentation to the county regarding an analysis that she had never performed, yet said she had done during the negotiations," said Burton.
“Mandi’s salary has increased close to $20,000 in just two years. She already makes well above the cost of living for this area and is one of the highest-paid employees, if not the highest-paid employee, for the City of Winder. She did not need a total of an 8.5% pay raise,” said Burton.
Cody and all other city employees will receive the 7% cost of living adjustments to their salaries. Merit-based pay increases will also be provided, but will vary by employee and job performance.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Winder City Council also voted on the following items during its Jan. 3 meeting:
• An amendment to the comprehensive zoning ordinance of the City of Winder, amending the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district was approved 4-2, with Terrell and Britt opposed.
• A request to annex and rezone property from Barrow County agricultural (AG) zonng district to the City of Winder Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district at 0 Lays Drive, and a rezone of 0 Highway 82, 0 St. Germaine Place and 0 East Broad Street from City of Winder low-density, single-family (R-1) zoning district to City of Winder PUD zoning was postponed until March upon the applicant's request.
• An amendment to Article 1 of Chapter 24 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Winder, known as The City of Winder Soil Erosion, Sedimentation and Pollution Control Ordinance" was unanimously approved.
• Authorization of the mayor to execute a construction contract with the qualified low bidder, Harrison & Harrison Inc., for $364,255, for high-pressure natural gas main improvements along Midland Avenue was unanimously approved.
• A purchase order for $205,500 to Keck & Wood for design and engineering services for a new high-pressure natural gas main extension for phase 2 of the Smith Mill Road Natural Gas Pressure Improvements Project was unanimously approved. This is a budgeted expenditure.
• A purchase order for $268,265 to Akins Ford for seven Ford F150s at state contract pricing was unanimously approved. The vehicles are budgeted under water distribution, natural gas, wastewater collections and GIS funds.
• A resolution adopting the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Authority Plan for 2021-2031, prepared by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, was unanimously approved.
• A resolution authorizing the mayor to establish a franchise fee applicable to holders of cable and video franchises, issued by the State of Georgia, was unanimously approved.
• Qualifying fees of $630 for mayor and $180 for Council Ward 2, Council Ward 4 and one Council person At-Large for the November 2023 municipal election was unanimously approved.
• An event permit submitted by the Barrow County M.L. King Committee for their M.L. King Jr. March on Monday, Jan. 16, pending permit execution, staff approval and payment of fees, was unanimously approved.
• Amendments to the City of Winder 457 Deferred Compensation Plan as required by Internal Revenue Service regulations, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, an Economic Security Act (CARES), Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA), authorizing the mayor as trustee, was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.