The Winder City Council authorized Mayor David Maynard to sign an amendment to city administrator Mandi Cody’s employment contract, providing a 7% cost of living adjustment and a 1.5% merit increase to her annual base salary. This 8.5% increase brings Cody’s salary to $155,454, up over $18,000 since being hired in June 2020.

The council voted in favor of Cody’s raise in a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Stephanie Brit opposed.

