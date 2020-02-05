Winder city administrator Donald Toms intends to resign from his position, he said Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Toms’ resignation is effective Feb. 19, he said, adding that he had not turned in an official notice as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Toms notified Mayor David Maynard and the city council Tuesday, Feb. 4, the day after the council’s work session when it met in a closed session to discuss personnel among other topics.
No official vote of any kind was taken following the closed session, and Toms and Maynard declined Wednesday to disclose what was discussed in the session.
Toms had been with the city since 2010, when he was hired to replace Bob Beck, who died earlier that year. He previously was the finance director for the City of Milledgeville and had also worked as a city administrator in Rincon and Bowdon.
"I feel like I've done a really good job over the last nine years," Toms said. "I have nothing but positive things to say about the City of Winder. I'm going to be its biggest cheerleader going forward. It's not a situation with negativity or bad blood. It's just good timing to move on."
Toms’ resignation comes as the council is set to hold a pair of goal-setting workshops this month, the first of which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Winder Community Center.
The council has had four new members come on board since 2018, including new council members Holly Sheats and Kobi Kilgore, who came on board last month.
Maynard praised Toms’ leadership of the city over the past nine-plus years.
“I hate it that he’s leaving. I think he’s done a great job,” said Maynard, who has been mayor since 2012 and was on the council prior to that. “He’s led us through the beautification of downtown and numerous utility projects. He’s reorganized the structure of the city government. It’s what I ran on and what he’s done, making us more efficient and effective. He’s the reason we’re functioning at a high level.”
