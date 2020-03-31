The Winder City Council and Barrow County Board of Education both have meetings scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, and the public will have to take in the meetings remotely due to "social distancing" measures related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In response to the pandemic, the Winder council will take up a stay-at-home order that would apply to all city residents and align with an order issued by Barrow County on Monday, March 30, as well as orders already issued by Auburn and Braselton. There were nine confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths in Barrow County from COVID-19, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday night.
Also Tuesday, the council will vote on:
•first reading of an update to the city's comprehensive zoning ordinance. A second and final vote is scheduled for the council's April 7 meeting.
•three contracts totaling more than $165,000, for projects at the city-owned Chimneys golf course. Those include the purchase of a new bridge at Hole 3 for $60,300, the purchase of a new equipment storage shed for $47,800 and the purchase and construction of restroom facilities at Hole 11 for $44,268. Each of the projects have contingencies added along with the purchase and construction prices.
The agenda packet can be found here.
The meeting will be conducted via teleconference. To join by computer, go to https://zoom.us/j/924907503. To join by phone, call either of these toll-free numbers: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. When prompted, the meeting ID is 924 907 503. There is no password for the meeting.
BOE MEETING
The board of education's called meeting and work session will be live-streamed on the Barrow County School System's YouTube page.
The meeting will begin with a closed session for the board to discuss a personnel matter and review an appeal from a student disciplinary tribunal.
Among the work session items are design services contracts for a new elementary school and the second phase of the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, the system's third high school, which is scheduled to open in August. A proposed $109,000 contract for the installation of audio enhancement technology at six of the district's schools is also on the agenda.
The full agenda can be found here.
