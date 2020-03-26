The Winder City Council has called a teleconference meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, to discuss more than a dozen topics not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting is for discussion only, and no votes are scheduled.
Included on the agenda is an update on the search for a new city administrator following former administrator Donald Toms' resignation last month. The city had been taking applications for the position through March 23.
The council will also continue discussions on an update to the city's comprehensive zoning ordinance, which it is hoping to have a first-reading vote on at its April 7 voting session.
Other topics on the agenda include:
•an estimate for repairs to the Winder Public Library's parking lot.
•Horton Street "relocation"
•Update from the Chimneys golf course
•a discussion about opening a new section at Rose Hill Cemetery
•an official name for the new pedestrian plaza on Jackson Street.
•downtown murals
•potential locations for a city dog park
•stormwater issues
•a new planned records building
•trail projects
•paving projects.
The meeting is being conducted via teleconference in accordance with the CDC's social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.
The public will be allowed to listen in to the discussion.
To join by phone, you may call either of these toll free numbers: 877-853-5257 or 888-475-4499.
You can join by computer or the Zoom App on a mobile device at https://zoom.us/j/630551433.
When prompted, the meeting ID is 630 551 433. There is no password for the meeting.
