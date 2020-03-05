The Winder City Council is generally supportive of the city building a dog park, but it is not likely to be located near the railroad tracks downtown as proposed.
During a work session Monday, March 2, the council briefly discussed a proposal to build a dog park on vacant city property between the city hall annex and railroad tracks on North Jackson Street. The cost of the project — between fencing and various stations at the park — would be $19,700, according to a preliminary estimate obtained by the city. A total budget of $24,000 was recommended for the project.
A dog park has been on the city’s radar in recent months. During a strategic planning workshop on Feb. 19, a Georgia Department of Community Affairs representative suggested to the council that a dog park in the downtown area would help the city with one of its primary goals of attracting more people to the downtown area and businesses.
But the project and proposed location drew a mixed reaction on a social media page over the last week, with negative comments centering largely around the proximity to the tracks and the potential negative impact on dogs. Councilwoman Holly Sheats said she had received similar feedback.
A dog park is currently planned as part of the ongoing voter-approved expansion of Victor Lord Park by Barrow County, and some council members said it would be better to locate any dog park further away from that one.
Councilman Jimmy Terrell suggested the city could look at other locations away from the downtown area such as City Pond Park or land near the utilities and public works complex off Miles Patrick Road.
The council is likely to discuss potential locations at future work sessions. Sheats said she would like to hear community feedback at those sessions.
Also Monday, the council agreed to get public feedback on potential names for the new pedestrian plaza along Jackson Street between Midland Avenue and Candler Street, which is scheduled to be completed within the next couple of months. “Midland Depot” has been suggested among the council, but the city will likely come up with a few options and poll residents on social media.
At the end of Monday’s work session, the council held a closed session to discuss potential disposition of real estate. No action was taken.
OTHER BUSINESS
In business at its Tuesday, March 3 voting session, the council:
•extended a moratorium on certain building permit applications and zoning applications until June 3 as the city works to update its comprehensive zoning ordinance. The moratorium prohibits exterior building wall finish materials other than brick, stone, stucco (excluding EIFS) or masonry siding in residential or commercial zoning districts. The council is planning one more work session on the zoning ordinance updates later this month, followed later by a called meeting to vote on the first reading of the updates and then a final vote at its April 7 meeting.
•approved amendments to the city’s fire code, including a new section on open burning. According to the new code, a burn permit will be required for all outdoor burning within the city limits, to be obtained from the fire department headquarters. Permits will be free and will expire Dec. 31 of each year. Recreational fires that are approved by the fire chief are not required to have a permit. Burning is banned from May 1 through Sept. 30 of each year. Burning in a barrel is prohibited, and only burning of natural hand-piled vegetation is allowed. Violators will be faced with a $250 fine per violation, and each day a violation occurs will be considered a separate violation.
•approved an event permit request submitted by the city and the Winder Downtown Business Association for Food Truck Saturdays during the month of April. The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4, 11, 18 and 25. There will be street closures on North Jackson Street between East Athens and East Candler streets and on East Candler between the gazebo parking lot and the police department parking lot.
•approved an event permit request submitted by the city and the Winder Downtown Business Association for the 2020 Summer Concert Series from 7-10 p.m. on June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7. The council also approved an alcohol zone for the concerts.
•ratified a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a grant application for the Winder Fire Department to receive two Lucas chest compression devices in exchange for paying a 10-percent match. The city’s portion will be approximately $3,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.