During a budget meeting held by the City of Winder’s mayor, council and staff on May 16, staff presented council with the results of the financial audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022 (FY22).
In FY22, the city applied some key changes to its budget, including doubling its property tax rate by converting the 3-mill fire tax to a 6-mill M&O property tax. The city also established cost centers for public works, library and cemetery and increased rates for planning, permitting and event services. The FY22 budget was adopted as the city’s first “outcome-based” budget and also adopted its first five-year capital plan.
According to the audit from Rushton, the city’s total net position at the end of FY22 was $152,496,181, with its net investment in capital assets making up just over $107 million of that total.
The city’s unassigned fund balance at the end of FY22 was $2,585,176, which is just over two months in reserves.
Revenues over expenses totaled $19,909,942, an increase of over $4 million from fiscal year 2021 (FY21). According to the city, the increase was due to CARES Acts and Georgia Outdoor Stewardship trust fund grants as well as a large increase in property and sales tax revenues.
Increases in income from operations of enterprise funds and capital contributions in the city’s water and sewer fund also contributed to the city’s increased revenue in FY22.
GENERAL FUND
In the general fund, intergovernmental revenue decreased by roughly $1.4 million, street lighting assessment decreased by $329,000 and fire district property taxes increased by roughly $1.3 million. The library assessment decreased by 100% as it was moved into a separate fund. In total, general fund revenues decreased by $386,217, or 2.6%.
Public safety expenditures increased by $792,177, or 10.9%, as well as housing and development expenditures, which increased by $315,238.
Meanwhile, public works expenditures decreased by over $1 million, or 26.9%.
In total, general fund expenditures slightly increased by $41,120, or 0.26%.
Transfers into the general fund in FY22 increased by $708,081, or 37.2%, and transfers out decreased by $47,337, or 10.3%.
WATER AND SEWER FUND
The net change in position in the city’s water and sewer fund increased by roughly $2.3 million, or 27.1% in FY22.
With 680 new water customers added in FY22, water and sewer consumption increased by 4.28%.
Operating revenues in the water and sewer fund increased by $596,860, or 2.8%. Operating expenses increased by $362,720, or 2.9%.
A net decrease of $232,263, or 383.5%, in the fair value of investments and an increase of over $2.5 million, or 168.8%, in capital contributions was also reported in the FY22 audit.
In total, the city’s water and sewer fund ended FY22 with $22,097,445 in operating revenue and $12,660,561 in operating expenses, which left the fund with $9,436,884 in operating income.
GAS FUND
Although the city added 447 new gas customers in FY22, gas consumption decreased slightly by 4.8%. Due to an increase in the cost of natural gas, however, operating revenues increased by $2,789,622, or 29.9%, operating expenses increased by $2,645,027, or 37.7%, and the cost of sales and services also increased by $2,591,750, or 42.2%
In total the gas fund ended FY2022 with $12,127,563 in operating revenues and $9,739,426 in operating expenses, leaving it with $2,388,137 of operating income.
GOLF FUND
The city’s golf fund showed $1,826,779 in operating revenue at the end of FY22, an increase of $670,380, or 57.9%, from FY21.
Operating expenses totaled $1,388,287, an increase of $189,791, or 15.8%, from FY21, which left $438,492 in operating income.
The golf fund’s total increase in net position was $490,504, or 1,165% at the end of FY22.
