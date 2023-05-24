Winder general fund - revenue by source

Winder general fund - revenue by source (FY22)

During a budget meeting held by the City of Winder’s mayor, council and staff on May 16, staff presented council with the results of the financial audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022 (FY22).

In FY22, the city applied some key changes to its budget, including doubling its property tax rate by converting the 3-mill fire tax to a 6-mill M&O property tax. The city also established cost centers for public works, library and cemetery and increased rates for planning, permitting and event services. The FY22 budget was adopted as the city’s first “outcome-based” budget and also adopted its first five-year capital plan.

