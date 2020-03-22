The Winder City Council has called a meeting for 3 p.m. Monday, March 23, to discuss possible actions the city might consider related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will be conducted via teleconference as a result of current CDC recommendations that public gatherings be limited to less than 10 people, with Mayor David Maynard running the meeting from city hall.
The council held a teleconference meeting Thursday, March 19, to conduct other business but also talked informally about virus-related issues.
The city has closed all of its facilities except the Chimneys Golf Course to public walk-ins until further notice but is still offering services to the public. The golf course has reduced the number of tee times and is supplying each individual golfer with a golf cart at no extra charge.
At the Thursday meeting, Maynard said all city employees are still working from their offices but the city is exploring ways to have more people try to perform their jobs from home.
The council also discussed possibly allowing people to take home already-opened alcohol from establishments in taped-up plastic cups as well as reserving some downtown parking spaces around restaurants for take-out pickups.
Councilwoman Holly Sheats also asked that the city consider extending business license renewal deadlines past April 15.
As required by state law, Monday's meeting will be open to the public. Those wishing to give public comment are asked to wait to be addressed by the mayor before speaking.
To join by phone, you can call either of these toll-free numbers: 877-858-5257 or 888-475-4499.
You can join by computer at https://zoom.us/j/528677284.
When prompted, the meeting ID is 528 677 284. There is no password for the meeting.
