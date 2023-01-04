The Winder Community Winter Market begins on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at the Wimberly Center. Save the dates to come shop local with your favorite vendors. Purchase freshly baked goods, coffee, fresh eggs, handmade crafts and much more.
The Winder Community Winter Market will also be open Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 4 and March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.