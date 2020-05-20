A pair of Winder companies are among more than 220 across the state identified by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office that are helping businesses obtain personal protective equipment and other health care supplies to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The governor’s office on Monday, May 18, released an online interactive map and list of companies compiled by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, which provides the location of each company and a user tool to sort supplies by category.
Adhesive & Equipment, Inc.: South, 745 West Winder Industrial Pkwy., which provides sanitizing spray, and Country Innovation & Supply, 610 Summerfield Ct., which provides hand sanitizer wipes, are the listed Barrow County businesses.
Adhesive & Equipment can be reached at 770-307-0942. Country Innovation & Supply can be reached at 770-561-5285.
The map can be found online at https://www.georgia.org/covid19suppliersmap. Businesses are encouraged to use the list as a free source. The list remains dynamic, and new businesses will be added periodically, according to a news release.
“When we asked Georgia businesses to aid with needed supplies in our fight against COVID-19, they answered that call. I thank all of the hardworking Georgians and businesses who have made these supplies available,” Kemp said. “We are all in this together, and this new resource will help Georgia companies source the supplies necessary for keeping their employees and customers safe, while remaining open for business.”
If your company can help with critical healthcare supplies and is interested in being included on the Georgia Suppliers Interactive Map and List, please complete the form at https://www.georgia.org/covid19response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.