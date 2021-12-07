The Winder City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, approved a resolution agreeing for the city to join in on receiving a portion of the $26 billion national opioid settlement.
The city will be bound by a memorandum of understanding between the state and numerous other local governments in order to participate in the deal. It’s not yet clear how much the city would receive from the settlement, but the general terms of the settlement dictate that funds would be put toward efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
The council had previously agreed to join in on the settlement from the class-action lawsuit, where numerous states sued drug maker Johnson & Johnson and three firms that distributed opioid painkillers amid a rising number of opioid overdoses and deaths. The states and the companies reached a settlement in July, in which none of the firms admitted wrongdoing.
A record 93,000 deaths from opioid overdoses were reported in the U.S. last year, according to a report from NPR.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•awarded a $2.4 million construction contract to low bidder Garney Construction for the construction of the long-planned stormwater infrastructure upgrades on Kimball Street and the area of Mayor’s Walk. The overall construction budget of $2.68 million includes a 10% contingency. An exact construction timeline is still to be determined, Roger Wilhelm, the city’s utilities director, told the council during its Thursday, Dec. 2 work session. Periodic road closures will be needed during construction, according to city documents.
•approved a request by MB Endeavors, LLC, to rezone 2.6 acres on the southwestern corner of Lily Drive and South Beulah Street for 20 townhomes to be built there. The approval came with a handful of staff-recommended conditions but relieved the applicants of a staff-recommended condition that there be shared driveways between the units to reduce the number of curb cuts on Beulah Street. The applicant’s representative contended that shared driveways would have presented a safety issue.
•tabled, at the request of applicant Diaz Management, LLC, a request to change the conditions of a rezoning of property at 71 West Candler St., where the council in December 2020 approved the rezoning to allow for a mixed-use commercial/residential building with four live/work units. The applicant is now seeking to only have a residential use at the property but requested the item to be tabled to refine the site plan.
•approved an event permit application by the Piedmont Soccer Academy to host the Frosty Balls 5K on Jan. 22, beginning and ending at 665 Exchange Cir.
•approved one-year reappointments for the city’s municipal court, including Stephen W. Nicholas as judge, Marguerite Belline as public defender and Larry Steele as prosecutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.