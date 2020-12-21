All City of Winder employees will get a 3-percent pay raise starting in January as city leaders looked to signal their support for the staffers during a trying year.
During a called meeting Thursday, Dec. 17, the city council unanimously approved councilman Travis Singley’s motion to implement the 3-percent raises across the board and pay all employees a $100 Christmas bonus.
“Each one of them has been essential this year,” Singley said, adding that the raise should help “boost their confidence.”
City administrator Mandi Cody said the raises would be slotted as cost-of-living adjustments rather than the merit-pay increases the council had previously discussed potentially implementing. The raises are projected to cost a little more than $124,500 to implement for the final six months of Fiscal Year 2021, and the bonus payments will come at a cost of $17,440 to the city, Cody said.
When the council approved the FY2021 budget in June, it did so with a stipulation that merit-pay increases would be considered halfway through the year, if financial conditions warranted it, given the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. But despite the economic toll the pandemic has taken, the city has held steady with its revenues, realized savings on initial employee health insurance costs and also got a jolt with $934,000 in federal coronavirus relief money through the CARES Act, which was deposited into the city’s general fund, leaving the city plenty of room to implement raises.
While merit-pay raises would not have guaranteed all employees a 3-percent salary bump and the amount would have been based on individual performance, council members agreed they would rather hold off on those merit-pay evaluations until the next budget year and instead give everyone the 3-percent hike.
“Every employee deserves a 3-percent pay raise, period,” councilman Chris Akins said. “I think it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s the way to go. This is a perfect opportunity and perfect time to put this out there.”
“It’s good for morale for them to see that we believe in and care about them,” councilwoman Kobi Kilgore added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.