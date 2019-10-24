Construction on upgrades to Jug Tavern Park in Winder will begin soon and is expected to be completed next summer.
The Winder City Council approved a $1.95 million construction contract with Bayne Development during a called meeting Thursday, Oct. 17. The agreement also includes a 15-percent contingency for a total project cost of $2.25 million. City administrator Donald Toms said that while contingencies are typically 10 percent, the city bumped that up to 15 percent because there is a chance the project could include rock removal from the site.
The upgrades to the 2.9-acre park will include a permanent stage and performance pavilion, sidewalks, outdoor plazas and other features. Along with the Jackson Street block redevelopment project, which will include a commons area and additional parking, the park improvements are part of the city’s goal to improve pedestrian connectivity downtown.
Bayne Development was one of two general contractors interviewed by HGOR and Collins-Cooper-Carusi Architects, the two companies that worked on the design work for the project. Bayne’s bid was $355,000 lower than Sunbelt Builders, which was also considered.
Mayor David Maynard notified Bayne of the contract award Friday, Oct. 18, and he said he expected the company to return the contract within the next 30 days. The city will then issue a notice to proceed, and on-site work would begin within a couple weeks after that, Maynard said.
The contract calls for eight months for substantial completion, followed by an additional 30 days to complete “punch list” items.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business during the Oct. 17 called meeting, the council:
•approved an agreement with NFP for employee and retiree benefits for calendar year 2020. The city will pay an expected $2.07 million, a 13-percent increase over the $1.83 million plan in 2019. Employees will again have Cigna for medical and dental coverage. Vision coverage through Cigna will also be offered, but at 100 percent cost to the employee, as was the case in 2019.
