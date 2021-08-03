Despite getting hammered by residents during three public hearings over the past week, the Winder City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 3, approved setting doubling the city’s millage rate on properties within the city limits from 3 to 6 mills for fiscal year 2022.
The vote was 4-1 in favor of councilman Chris Akins’ motion to approve — with councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed — and came two weeks after the council approved an FY22 budget that city officials projected would necessitate the increase to 6 mills. While it’s a mathematical doubling of the rate, half a mill of the increase stems from the city’s decision to remove the $50-per-parcel streetlight assessment from tax bills and absorb that service into the General Fund, or the regular millage rate.
According to figures presented by Mayor David Maynard from the Barrow County Tax Assessor’s Office, the new adopted millage rate will mean a $210 city tax increase for the year on a home with a fair-market value of $175,000 and a $300 increase on a home with a fair-market value of $250,000.
The council’s adoption of a higher millage rate Tuesday marked the latest development in a contentious last several weeks that saw the council approve the FY22 budget amid public criticism of proposed spending levels and concerns over city officials’ transparency in preparing the budget and answering questions and councilwoman Holly Sheats’ subsequent resignation last week over her frustrations with the budget process and city administration. Sheats joined Terrell in voting against the budget at the council’s July 20 meeting.
Over the course of the council’s three required public hearings on the rate increase, which began Thursday, July 29, and wrapped up Tuesday night prior to the final vote, more than 30 residents spoke unanimously in opposition to the increase with many of them scolding the city over its spending levels approved in the budget and contending that a doubling right away will pose an unnecessary hardship on low- and fixed-income residents.
“My wife and I are on a fixed income. We’re going to be severely impacted,” resident Carl Fisher said. “…We just can’t deal with this, and it’s not a logical move.”
The frustrations in the hearings reached a peak Tuesday when one resident, Jessica Burton, vowed to circulate a petition to recall the mayor and council members who voted for the increase and are not up for re-election this year (Travis Singley and Kobi Kilgore), and another resident, Christine McGee, made a tearful plea for the council to reconsider.
“I am on disability, have been for a long time,” McGee said, adding that the money she receives each month won’t allow her to afford higher taxes. “You’re talking about an inflated, outrageous tax bill. My taxes have doubled on my property in five years. Now you’re talking about increasing it to a ridiculous amount of money. I can’t afford that. I don’t have the capability or choice to get a job.
“You people are burying us.”
McGee’s comments touched on several common themes from residents during the public hearings, with several asking the council to consider a more incremental increase and to explore putting off some budget items until next fiscal year or further down the road. McGee and others cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on residents and business owners in the community and worries that the Covid-19 Delta variant could lead to more deaths and economic hardship, along with ongoing fears of inflation.
“It’s not that you don’t need (the revenue to fund the budget and city priorities); it’s just that your timing sucks,” resident Frances Beaupre said.
Maynard, during the public hearings Monday and Tuesday, sought to quell some of the concerns by reading off a statement that reiterated his comments from previous council meetings. He noted that the millage increase helps fund enhanced public services, road improvements, recruitment and retention measures in the city’s police and fire departments, pay increases for other city employees and a much larger investment in downtown development.
The millage increase, Maynard said, will also allow the city to reduce by a little over $1 million its reliance on utility-fund transfers to balance the General Fund budget. He and city administrator Mandi Cody have repeatedly said the transfers are not sustainable long-term given the utility departments’ increasing revenue needs with continuing population growth in the city and county.
“It is my belief that a lack of adequate funding in any of these areas will actually result in a greater cost to the citizens,” Maynard said. “This is not the easy choice. But some of us believe this is the right thing to do.”
But Terrell said most of the city’s top priorities could still be accomplished even if another mill or two were trimmed from the budget. He and some residents took aim at the city’s plans to increase downtown development authority funding from $8,000 to $500,000, and he and Sheats have repeatedly panned the city’s proposed spending levels within the planning department and the rate of money spent on outside planning services while the city seeks to fill its vacant planning director position.
“I do support the salary increases for the public safety people and our other employees,” Terrell said. “We have other agencies seeking out our people every week, and I think it’s important that we keep them. But I have a lot of concerns about the budget. I can’t support 6 mills. I could support 4.5 and then maybe another 1.5 next year. But I can’t support this.”
Residents and some on the city council have criticized the city for essentially punting an eventual millage-rate increase down the road to where it will now have a more jarring effect.
“I feel like we should have been looking at this several years ago and just made baby steps to where we’re at now,” resident Donald Hall said. “We’ve gotten into a hole, but we didn’t get there overnight.
“And I don’t think we can get out of it overnight.”
