The Winder City Council on Tuesday, June 23, unanimously approved a $43.15 million total operating budget for the city for Fiscal Year 2021, representing a 1.6-percent decrease from the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The budget includes a $17.2 million General Fund, an increase of about $177,000. City officials trimmed about $500,000 from the budget over the past month since it was first presented to the council at the recommendation of council members.
The small increase in the General Fund is primarily due to the creation of the city’s new economic development department, which is being led by Maddison Dean, who had been city clerk until earlier this year. The department includes Dean and a part-time intern for 1.5 total positions.
The city will actually see a net decrease of 0.25 positions with the elimination of an inspector position in planning, licensing and permitting, and the elimination of intern positions in general administration and the human resources departments.
There are 4.5 city positions that are frozen and unfunded in the FY2021 budget, including a police captain position.
City employees will be eligible for 3-percent merit-pay increases after Jan. 1 if economic conditions warrant, officials have said.
The council also voted Tuesday to again roll back the property-tax millage rate to 3 mills from 8.101 mills due to local-option sales tax proceeds.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council approved event permits for “Winder Al Fresco” to close portions of downtown streets for outdoor dining from 5-9 p.m. on Saturdays, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10.
The events are the extension of a city-sponsored outdoor dining event that was held June 13 in an effort to rejuvenate local restaurants that had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The closures will be for East Candler and East Athens streets between Jackson and Broad streets; Jackson Street from Athens Street to the Plaza at Jackson; the gazebo parking lot at East Candler and North Broad; and the public parking lot at West Athens and North Broad.
