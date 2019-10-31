A proposed walking trail extending from city-owned property near downtown Winder to Fort Yargo State Park would be largely funded through a new state grant program if the City of Winder’s application is approved — though the city will likely still wind up kicking in more than $330,000 on top of the more than $450,000 it has already spent on land purchases.
The city will apply for funding through the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program (GOSP) to construct a walking trail from property at 41 Lee St., which the Winder City Council voted to purchase in August, to the new visitor center at Fort Yargo, which opened earlier this year.
The most recent cost estimate for the proposed 10-foot-wide concrete/asphalt trail provided to the city was $1.35 million, Mayor David Maynard said.
During a called meeting Thursday, Oct. 24, the council voted to move forward with a “pre-application” to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources board of trustees. The resolution that passed commits the city to a 25-percent match which, based on the $1.35 million figure, would be $327,000. The city is also pledging to match an additional $10,000 to strengthen its chances of being awarded the grant.
According to a schedule on the DNR’s website, the city will be notified whether its pre-application is successful by Feb. 3. The city would then have until May 31 to submit its final application, and final approval of projects would be sometime in the summer. Maynard said he had been told it’s likely that if a pre-application is approved, the final application will also be approved.
City officials have advocated for the building of the trail as part of a long-term goal of directly connecting downtown Winder with the state park, which has averaged some 500,000 visitors in recent years. Proponents say that connection would help spur the local economy and be a boon to the downtown merchants and businesses.
The council voted in April to purchase 19.3 acres along South Broad Street for $279,000 and approved an additional $177,000 for the purchase of 4.2 acres at 41 Lee St. in August. It also spent a little more than $7,500 for a conceptual design and cost estimate for the project.
Councilman Jimmy Terrell, who voted against the land purchases and was the lone vote in opposition to the resolution approved Oct. 24 for the grant pre-application, has been critical of the city for spending the money, arguing the city has more pressing concerns, including stormwater issues, and that the trail is not a need.
Following the passage of state legislation in 2018, voters statewide overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment, creating a dedicated funding mechanism for land conservation and the support of parks and trails, resulting in the GOSP. The amendment’s passage established a trust fund that pulls from sales tax on outdoor sporting good purchases.
The fund is expected to generate around $20 million per year, which, according to the website, will be put toward projects that “support state parks and trails; support local parks and trails of state and regional significance; provide stewardship of conservation land; or acquire critical areas for the provision or protection of clean water, wildlife, hunting, fishing, military installation buffering, or for natural resource-based outdoor recreation.”
