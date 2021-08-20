The City of Winder will be purchasing a brand-new street sweeper as part of a new full-time street-sweeping program included in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
During a called meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, the city council approved the purchase of the sweeper at a state contract price of $239,168. The purchase will be financed through a seven-year agreement with the Georgia Municipal Association at $3,174 per month with a 2.25% interest rate.
The council also approved the option of a four-year maintenance agreement at $13,800 annually, which will cover all preventive maintenance, transport for maintenance, repairs and other services.
The vehicle, which city administrator Mandi Cody said would be available for delivery right away, will help the city implement its weekly street sweeping services on a dedicated route system. Its purchase was included in the FY22 budget with the assumption that the purchase would be financed, Cody said.
The city began the route system several months ago with leased equipment as part of a pilot program aimed at “aesthetic improvements: and stormwater issue mitigation around the city and has seen positive results from the program, Cody said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Thursday, the council:
•approved the acceptance of and establishing an independent bank account for the money the city is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city has been awarded $5.6 million through the program and has already received a little more than $3 million of that amount, Cody said. The city anticipates spending all of the money on a long-planned stormwater infrastructure project aimed at addressing flooding issues from heavy rains at the Center Street underpass.
•heard a presentation on the new laser-point technology speed enforcement cameras that have been installed near several Barrow County School System campuses. The council has the authority to approve the installation of the cameras and related signage in the school zones within the city limits at no cost to the city and could vote to do so soon. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has already activated the cameras in all school zones in the unincorporated parts of the county, and a 30-day warning and educational period expires Sept. 3. Starting Sept. 7, tickets will be issued for those driving 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit signs within the school zones. The Statham City Council has backed the installation of the cameras in the school zone in that city’s limits as well.
•heard a presentation from police chief Jim Fullington on the city’s current code enforcement practices and potential improvements that could be made to the city’s ordinance for more consistent enforcement. Council members in general were in favor of scheduling a work session to craft revisions to the ordinance.
•approved, following a closed session, joining in on a nationwide opioid litigation settlement between several states’ attorneys general and the three largest pharmaceutical distributors of opioids, along with Johnson & Johnson, the parent company of manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals. According to a summary, the settlements would provide funds to states and potentially local governments for abatement of efforts aimed at combating the opioid epidemic and impose stricter regulations on the major defendants and changes to the way they conduct business. More information is available at https://nationalopioidsettlement.com/.
