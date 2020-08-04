A proposed development of up to 300 apartment units and 99 townhomes next to the Barrow Crossing shopping center cleared another hurdle Tuesday.
The Winder City Council, during its monthly voting session, approved requests to rezone 67 acres east of the shopping center and south of Highway 316, which allows the for the project to be built. The project itself, being developed by Farm Development, LLLP, and agent Chris Maddox, will still have to go through various levels of approval prior to construction.
The council’s approval came with several conditions presented by councilwoman Holly Sheats, along with those already recommended by the city’s planning board.
Among those, a minimum of 40 percent of the apartment units will be one bedroom and no more than 5 percent will have three bedrooms. Shane Lanham, the attorney for the applicant, said during a Monday council work session the plan was for no more than 10 or 20 percent of the units to be three bedrooms, adding that they would geared toward young professionals without children and “empty nesters” and older people downsizing. He also said young police officers would be an ideal group and could be offered discounted rental rates.
Lanham estimated the 1-bedroom apartments will range from 700-900 square feet, the two-bedroom units from 900 to 1,100 square feet and the three-bedroom units from 1,100 to 1,200 square feet. The townhomes will all have multiple bedrooms.
The complex will also include a nature trail, bike and pedestrian paths connecting it to the shopping center and a large clubhouse with a swimming pool and other amenities.
Lanham had touted the “walkability” of the prospective community as an attractive piece for young professionals, who would be in close proximity to the stores and restaurants at Barrow Crossing.
The land falls within the 316 Innovation Corridor in Barrow County’s future land-use map, which lists multi-family housing as one of the recommended uses. The land has two ponds with a “large amount of stream lineal footage segmenting the properties,” according to a city planning staff report, and it has identified wetland and flood-hazard areas “that would make it difficult to develop into a large-scale commercial or more intensive land use.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•approved event permits for the city’s 2020 Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas parade with the understanding that the city may have to cancel the events depending on COVID-19 conditions closer to the dates. The council plans to make a final call on the events at least a couple weeks before the events. Spooktacular is set for Friday, Oct. 30, at Jug Tavern Park from 6-9 p.m. Street closures will be required for East Athens Street from Broad Street to Mill Street, and for Park Avenue from the Winder Community Center to East Candler Street at various times between 3-9 p.m. The Christmas parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at Ingles on North Broad Street and proceed south on North Broad Street to East Athens Street. The parade will turn left on East Athens Street and end at the Winder Community Center/Jug Tavern Park area. There will be street closures for North Broad Street, East Athens and East Candler streets. A Georgia Department of Transportation permit for North Broad Street is pending.
•approved requests by Mike Rice and Diaz Management to rezone about 1.7 acres between Pinkney, East Broad and Nancy streets to allow for the building of a single-family home and four duplex units. An existing house at 347 Pinkney St. is set to be demolished as part of the project, which will be known as “Legacy on East Broad.” The duplexes will be 3,220 square feet, 1,610 square feet per unit, according to the site plan. The approval came with several conditions recommended by the planning board and staff and councilman Chris Akins’ recommended conditions that the units all be four-sided brick to match with nearby houses in the neighborhood and that as many trees larger than 12 inches in diameter be saved as possible.
•denied a conditional-use request for used car sales at 278 West May St.
•approved a conditional-use request for a firearm sales store at 243 North Broad St., Suite C.
•approved the appointment of Veronica Padgett to post 3 of the Downtown Development Authority to serve the remainder of a term that is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021. Padgett is the owner of The Rustic Rack Boutique downtown.
•approved the renaming of Wood Avenue to James Albert Johnson Avenue at the request of several residents and councilwoman Kobi Kilgore. The change will take effect Jan. 1.
•Also, during its work session Monday, the council authorized city administrator Mandi Cody to put a request for qualifications for companies to assist the city with the development of an overall comprehensive plan for the city’s future, including the downtown area. Currently, the city has a joint comprehensive plan with Barrow County. Cody is expected to report back to the council in the next several weeks. Sheats made the request to move toward the plans, saying it would help the council make more guided decisions on rezoning and land-use requests in the future.
