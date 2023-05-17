Winder Mayor David Maynard cast a tie-breaking vote in favor of a conditional use request to allow for the operation of a self-storage facility in a general commercial zone for a property located at 0 Gateway Lane.
The council also approved a variance request to reduce the number of required parking spaces from 20 to nine at the same property.
The approved concept plan, submitted by applicant Ackerman & Company, shows a two-story building with an area of 100,840 square feet consisting of roughly 800 units.
The council was split on hours of operation, which was one of the three conditions tied to the approval. The applicant proposed the facility be open until 10 p.m., however, the council recently restricted the hours of operation of another self-storage facility located nearby to 8 p.m.
"I don’t see any reason to be in your storage unit any later than 8 p.m.," said Councilwoman Shannon Hammond.
However, councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Brit said they have personally been in situations where they needed to access a storage unit after 8 p.m. Brit also pointed to people who work until 5 p.m. or later and may need the extra time to access units, especially if they are in the midst of moving.
The staff report recommended denial of the request due to its inconsistency with the intent of the 316 Innovation Corridor, which is to create employment centers and large-scale commercial uses where a location benefits from direct access to SR-316.
The staff report noted that the site is "very visible" for travelers along SR-316 and "careful thought should be given to the type of uses and architectural styles approved for the subject parcels."
A motion to approve the request with hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. was approved 4-3 with councilmembers Shannon Hammond, Kobi Kilgore and Travis Singley opposed. For consistency, the council agreed to amend the hours of operation for the previously approved self-storage facility.
The council also approved the variance reducing the parking spaces from 20 to nine spaces in a 4-2 vote with Kilgore and Singley opposed.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also during its May 2 meeting, the Winder City Council:
• Approved an event permit and alcohol resolution submitted by Smokey Gringo for its anniversary party on July 15 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on North Jackson Street between East Athens Street and East Candler Street.
• Approved an event permit submitted by the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County for its 2023 Great Futures of Winder-Barrow 5K Road Race on Saturday, June 17.
• Approved an application for preliminary plat approval for a property located at 0 Miles Patrick Rd., requesting to subdivide the parcel into three tracts zoned low-density, single-family residential (R1).
• Approved an application for a rezone for a property located at 0 Loganville Hwy. from general commercial with conditions (B2) to general commercial (B2) with conditions in a 4-2 vote with councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Britt opposed.
• Approved an application for a conditional use to operate a liquor store and allow for the sale of packaged beer, wine and distilled spirits in an industrial zone for a property located at 17 Monroe Hwy., Suite B and C in a 4-2 vote with councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Kobi Kilgore opposed.
• Approved an application for a conditional use to allow for the operation of an automotive repair shop in a neighborhood commercial (B1) zone for a property located at 24 W. Williams St. with conditions.
• Denied an application for a conditional use to allow for the operation of a retail CBD Store in a general commercial (B2) zone in a 5-1 vote with Councilwoman Britt opposed.
• Approved proposed updates by the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) Committee to the Urban Redevelopment Plan, which was first adopted by the City of Winder and updated in 2017.
• Approved the first reading of an amendment to Article 11 of Appendix A: The City of Winder Zoning Ordinance to comply with state law. Amendments to Articles 1-4 are pending and an additional work session for the purpose of reviewing and discussing the proposed changes was recommended by Mayor Maynard.
• Approved an authorization of the mayor to approve the final plat for 74 Williamson Street in accordance with Chapter 28 of the city's code of ordinances and contingent upon a finding of regulatory compliance by staff and payment of fees.
• Approved a resolution agreeing to settle with Publix Super Markets, Inc. concerning the Prescription Opioid Litigation.
• Approved the implementation of policies and procedures for land use applications. These policies and procedures will allow staff and/or applicants to delay consideration of a case until deemed prepared for council review. It will also allow applicants to withdraw their application without council approval should they wish to do so.
• Postponed the finalization of the fiscal year 2024 sanitation fund budget and net position while staff looks into a discounted rate for customers aged 65 years and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.