The Winder City Council, during its Tuesday, Dec. 3 meeting, approved raising the city’s wastewater rates for the remainder of its fiscal year as it attempts to close an operating deficit in the city’s sewer fund.
Under the changes, which will take effect Jan. 1, the base rate will continue to be $19.30 per month for all customers inside the city limits and $32 per month for the handful of accounts outside the city limits. The monthly volume rates will increase from $4.60 to $5 per 1,000 gallons for residential customers inside the city and from $4.60 to $5.80 per month for commercial/industrial customers inside the city.
Monthly volume rates for all accounts outside the city limits will increase from $5.80 to $6.60 per 1,000 gallons. City officials have said the higher rate for outside accounts is due to higher operational costs with the lift and pump stations. There are less than a dozen residential accounts outside the city limits.
Officials have estimated the average annual increase on residential customers’ bills will be between $24 and $26.
The rate increase comes at the recommendation of a study completed by Bobby Sills of Nelsnick Instructional Design and Planning Solutions as the city tries to make its wastewater system self-sufficient. City utilities director Roger Wilhelm told the council at a Nov. 21 work session that the system operated at a deficit of just under $3 million in Fiscal Year 2019 and had to be balanced with water and gas funds. By making the wastewater system self-sufficient, Wilhelm said, the city would be able to address infrastructure needs in the system and keep more water and gas revenues for needed projects in those categories.
The increase approved by the council is projected to bring in $433,343 in additional revenues, leaving the system with a roughly $2.5 million deficit.
A 2018 rate study by Sills initially recommended an overall average rate increase of 6 percent
for the city’s water and wastewater system for FY2019 and 5 percent for FY2020. But the city ultimately approved only a 2-percent increase for FY2019 and the increase approved Tuesday for wastewater is 1.6 percent.
Because of those lower-than-recommended rate increases, the average rate increases are expected to be significant in years 2021 and 2022, according to Sills’ findings. His recommendation currently calls for 10-percent increases in those two years and a 3-percent
increase in FY2023. However, he said in his report, changes in the city’s capital improvement plan (CIP) schedule and loan terms could shift those increases across several more years.
The vote Tuesday was 4-1 with councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed and councilman Michael Healan absent. Terrell, nonetheless, said the increases were necessary and that the city, which hadn’t approved a sewer rate increase since October 2016, should have started the process of balancing the operational budget sooner.
“I want to help our citizens as much as we can,” Terrell said during a council work session Monday, Dec. 2, “but the numbers don’t lie.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business during its voting session Tuesday, the council:
•approved the 2020 city council meeting schedule, including a second council work session, typically to be held the third Thursday of the month. The second work session replaces the former council committee meetings, which were held the first four Thursdays of each month. The council will continue to meet in a work session the first Monday of each month and a voting session the first Tuesday of each month, except for September and November, when those meetings will be held the second Mondays and following Tuesdays. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the Winder Community Center on East Athens Street. Terrell voted in opposition, saying he did not like that the council is in effect reducing its number of public meetings from six to three per month.
•authorized the mayor to sign professional services agreement with Value Concepts, Inc. to assist the city in acquiring the necessary easements and land acquisition for the intakes and pipelines for the Winder-Auburn Quarry water reservoir project. The cost for the proposal is $1,025 per parcel, plus any additional cost that will be required for surveying, appraisals or title reports. Once a final route for the pipeline is designed, per the agreement, the council will need to pass a resolution accepting the pipeline route. Under the current proposed route, there are 123 parcels and two intake sites, city utilities director Roger Wilhelm said.
•approved contracts with the public defender (Stacy Crittenden), prosecutor (Larry Steele) and municipal court judge (Stephen W. Nicholas) for 2020. The contracts will remain the same as 2019. The public defender will be paid $60 per hour in court and $45 per hour for out-of-court matters. The prosecutor will be paid $450 per day in court and $125 per hour for any additional hours outside the 4.5 hours scheduled for court. The judge will be paid $1,500 per month.
•appointed David Smith to the Barrow County Joint Development Authority for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
•appointed Mark Sheats to the Downtown Development Authority for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023, to fill the position currently held by Rob McWhorter.
•appointed Bruce Ray to the Downtown Development Authority for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023, to fill the position currently held by Chris Maddox.
•appointed Stephen Keller to the planning board to fill the position being vacated by Holly Sheats, who was elected to the council and will be sworn in at the first January meeting. The term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
•appointed Brian Denton to the planning board to fill the position vacated by Tawanna Johnson. The term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
•appointed Justin Bailey to the planning board for a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2024. The position is currently held by Matt Crane.
•appointed Taffy McCormick to the planning board for a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2024. The position is currently held by Wayne Parker.
•approved the 2020 city holiday schedule with administrative office closures on nine days — Jan. 1, Jan. 20, May 25, July 3, Sept. 7, Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 24-25.
•approved an event permit application submitted by the Piedmont Soccer Academy for the Frosty Balls 5K from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11. The event will begin at Peoples Equity Partners between Center and Church streets and end on Kelly Street.
The council also met in closed session at the end of its Monday, Dec. 2 work session. No action was taken.
