The Winder City Council, during a short meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5, approved a wholesale water agreement with the City of Statham.
Under the agreement, which is for an initial term of five years through 2024, Winder will sell Statham up to 150,000 gallons of water per day. The cost will be $1 per thousand gallons for the first 30,000 gallons and $3.50 per thousand gallons for more than 30,001 gallons.
The Statham City Council approved the same agreement at its Oct. 15 meeting. Barrow County has been selling the city water but raised its rates to more than $5 per thousand gallons.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the Winder council:
•approved the purchase of a dump truck from Akins Ford in the amount of $58,565. The dump truck will replace one that was totaled in an accident Oct. 1 near the intersection of May and Athens streets and will be purchased with insurance funds. Utilities director Roger Wilhelm said the city’s driver wasn’t harmed in the accident and that the driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to yield. Councilman Chris Akins recused himself from the vote.
•approved a real estate purchase agreement with the estate of William D. Healan Jr. in the amount of $47,500 for a property easement associated with the parking lot project along West Candler Street. Councilman Michael Healan recused himself from the vote.
•during the board of zoning appeals meeting, denied a petition for a conditional use for an automotive salvage yard at 118 East Midland Ave. The denial had been recommended by the city’s planning board.
•heard from police chief Jim Fullington that the police department had made roughly 9,000 traffic stops this year through the end of September, 3,000 of which resulted in citations and 6,000 of which resulted in warnings.
•heard from fire chief Matt Whiting that the fire department will soon move its station 2 equipment into the new Charlie Eberhart station on Highway 81.
•approved an event permit submitted by the Kiwanis Club of Winder for the eighth annual Holly Jolly Elf Trot 5K run from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The 5K will begin at 58 West Candler St. and end on Kelly Drive.
The council also met for nearly two hours in closed session during its Monday, Nov. 4 work session. No action was taken.
