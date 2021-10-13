BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Akins: I have served four years on the council. I am the general manager at Akins Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep.
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election or re-election and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
Akins: I made the decision to run four years ago because I knew I could make a difference and help move Winder forward. I also made the decision to run for re-election because we have so many things that are not finished that I want to see through. What makes me the best candidate is the experience.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Akins: Quality land-use planning. Best practices in growth management. Professional input.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Akins: 1. Roads. TSPLOST, another 1-cent sales tax, can raise $60 million for Barrow County. 2. Long-term financial planning. The council has already started this process. 3. Long-term future water needs. The council has started the process (of identifying and planning for those needs).
