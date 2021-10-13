BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Darby: I am a lifelong resident of Winder. I have 30-plus years in the garment manufacturing industry. This experience provided me with knowledge as an engineer, plant manager and production manager. I have two daughters, Katie Stejback and Kelli Givens.
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election, and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
Darby: My background in management gives me the unique ability to work well with others of all backgrounds. I’ll bring a positive approach and perspective to this position. I am a newcomer to this political office and feel this may be an advantage in many ways. I have not made any promises to anyone and, to the best of my ability, support what is best for our growing community. I will always be truthful and honest to the council and to the citizens.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Darby: The growth will continue to increase because our city is a very sought-after and attractive area to work and live. We need to follow the master plan that will provide a place to live, work and play. As we continue to grow, our developers and investors will need to know and understand what is required (policies and procedures) to proceed with projects vital to our city.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Darby:
•Working well with the GDOT will be necessary for proper growth and improvement. I am hopeful that the large truck traffic can be redirected to the new project on Highway 211.
•Continued support for our police and fire departments, which are vital to our city.
•A need to establish a budget of projects that are essential to our city.
