BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Terrell: My family and I have lived in Winder since 1975 when I moved here to accept a position with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department. In 1980, I was appointed as Winder’s Chief of Police and served the city in that role until 1993. During the Olympic timeframe, I managed a security company in Atlanta and remained with that company until 2004. At that time, I returned to Winder as Director of the Barrow County Work Release program. Over the next 10 years, I served the county in various capacities as a department head, including a 10-month tenure as Interim County Manager.
I am a graduate of the University of Georgia, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and my wife and I are members of the First Methodist Church. Over the past 46 years, I have been involved in numerous community activities. This December will close my fourth year as a member of the Winder City Council representing Ward 3.
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for re-election, and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
Terrell: I am running for re-election because I enjoy serving our community. I believe in Winder and want to help Winder become a destination town and not a pass through. Winder is on the verge of some unbelievable growth and the council is working hard to develop a road map that will truly move Winder forward.
Having been involved with both the public and private sectors of Winder and the county, I am confident my past experience in government, and especially my past four years on the council, offer me as the most qualified candidate to represent not only the citizens in Ward 3 but everyone who calls Winder home. I have years of training and management experience to draw upon and a large number of experienced friends across the state who have traveled the same course we are on today.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Terrell: We must first manage our growth and not allow growth to manage us. We need sustained but controlled growth, and we must be careful to not allow our growth to impact us in a negative way. For instance, when the city considers annexations, a feasibility study is imperative to determine both the positive and negative results of the proposal.
Growth always has a tremendous impact on the city’s budget. We should not approve any expenditures if we do not have an idea of what the resulting impact will be. The council has a responsibility to spend taxpayers’ money wisely.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If he re-elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Terrell: I think our top three issues now and in the near future are city finances, traffic and encouraging public input on critical issues.
I will continue to advocate for projects that support the goals of the city. I will not support spending money on projects we cannot afford. The city needs to pay closer attention to our budgets and accept the fact that we have to live within our means, even if we have to reduce spending. We need to be sure we have responsible budgeting in our general, enterprise and utility funds. The private sector can’t live beyond its means and neither should we as a city.
I see traffic issues as a major concern. It’s time to develop a realistic transportation plan and implement it. We need another north-south corridor to relieve traffic on Broad Street and we need to press the Georgia Department of Transportation and the railroad for another means of getting from the north side of town to the south side. The bypass may help but our continued growth ensures ongoing traffic concerns.
Traffic is a major issue throughout the county. It’s imperative that we work with our county government, as well as our other municipalities, to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. As more of our medical facilities relocate to the south of 316, we must improve traffic flow to expedite the transport of sick and injured citizens to the necessary facilities.
Finally, and just as important as the first two, as a local government we need to solicit citizens’ questions and input. We must be transparent across the board. Our city has a great staff in each department. We need to be sure our teams have the right tools in order for them to be successful and responsive to the public.
