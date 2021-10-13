BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Redfern: I was born and raised in Georgia, just down the road in Lawrenceville. I am married with two kids and have worked in retail management for 30 years. I work around people all day and love talking to and getting to know them.
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election, and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
Redfern: I am running for my family. I want to do what I can to ensure the city we love continues to grow and remain a safe and prosperous place to continue to raise my family. My education and work background make me well qualified for this seat, and my passion for making sure all citizens are represented make me the best candidate for this seat. I also want to make sure the citizens hear from the council and know what their council is doing, so as elected council members they can be held accountable come election time.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Redfern: The city needs to have the flexibility and room in its budget for growth. Right now we have that and must maintain it. Rolling back the millage rate would be catastrophic to our growth and ensure our neighbors relegate Winder to a town people just drive right through while Bethlehem, Auburn, and Statham continue to grow and attract business. We also need to make sure we have hired the best leadership for the city that sees the growth and knows how to prepare and plan for it. Right now we are lacking a lot of leadership positions in our city and wasting too much money on outside consultants and contractors running departments. Without positions in the city filled, we will have a hard time with long-term planning with only short-term employees.
BNJ : Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Redfern: Crime, traffic, and those who support the petition movement are the biggest issues this city will face. We do not currently have a serious crime issue, but with the influx of residents and exodus of police and inability to hire more we could soon hit a moment of reckoning without proactive leadership. We need to be able to hire first responders at a wage competitive with surrounding counties, and right now we just don’t.
Our downtown traffic will continue to get worse so we need to take steps to make our town a convenient place for residents to walk and bike to. Right now we have many areas convenient to downtown and the residents have to risk lives or drive. We need a better sidewalk infrastructure to alleviate some of this and bring more people downtown to our local businesses.
The petition movement is something that must be stopped. The current petitions circulating will lead to a dangerous form of direct democracy and will deter businesses from investing in our city because of the uncertainty we would have in every decision made by the council. Uncertainty will kill investment in the city and harm every resident.
