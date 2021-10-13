BNJ: Please provide a brief background/biography of yourself.
Baughcum: I am a lifelong resident of Barrow County. My parents are Ellen Skinner and the late Myron Skinner. I have been married to Ray Baughcum for 42 years. We have five children, 13 grandchildren and are expecting two great-grandchildren.
I attended Winder schools from elementary through high school. I graduated with honors from Gainesville College in 1998 and was the recipient of the Behavioral Science award and the Clark-Theodore outstanding non-traditional student award. I graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia in 2001 with a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
I worked for the Department of Family and Children Services for four years, Head Start programs for six years, and a housing authority for 7.5 years. I am currently home-schooling three of my grandchildren.
We moved into our current home in Ward 1 four years ago with the intent of living here for the rest of our lives.
BNJ: Why did you decide to run for election and what in your background makes you the most qualified candidate for this seat?
Baughcum: Even though I have no political experience, I am a taxpaying citizen of the City of Winder and I watch the actions of our elected officials. The actions taken by them this year caused me grave concerns about the future of the city and the people who live here. It was at this point that I decided I had to take a stand. It is time to put the needs of the citizens first above the wants of the elected officials. I don’t know that I am the most qualified candidate, but I know that I will work harder than anyone for the people in Winder.
I feel my background of working and living with a diverse population puts me in a unique position of understanding the needs of the people. I am aware that, if elected, I will be going in outnumbered by those who have voted to take from the citizens, but I want everyone to know that I am a fighter who is willing to stand up for the best interests of the citizens of Winder, and I won’t quit.
BNJ: What should the city’s approach to the continuing growth in population be? How can the city best position itself to handle the inevitable continued growth?
Baughcum: The city’s approach should be controlled development to accommodate that growth. The city needs to look at what is currently available for our current residents, and any future residents. Are the available properties affordable, accessible, or appealing to current and anticipated residents? Before approving any new developments, the city should answer this question, and then consider the impact each individual proposal will have on our citizens and ask for and listen to their comments.
BNJ: Aside from growth, what do you consider to be the top three issues the city is facing and will face in the coming years? If elected, how would you work to address those issues?
Baughcum: I consider these to be the top three issues:
1. Maintaining a balanced budget without insanely increasing taxes.
Addressing this issue will be difficult, but I will work diligently to locate areas where cuts can be made without having detrimental effects on provided services as well as seeking alternatives to budgeted areas that are not essential.
2. Maintaining the basic infrastructures of the city, while being proactive toward needed improvements.
The issue of infrastructure is multi-faceted; however, as our city continues to grow, one of the areas to be considered is how attractive and welcoming the city is to not only current residents and businesses, but to any future residents or businesses. A major concern for businesses and people is our streets. Parking, potholes and congestion are areas that I will work to address on a continuous basis.
3. Creating a public transportation system that can accommodate our citizens needs as our city grows in the future.
Public transportation is something no one wants to talk about, but to address this issue, I will talk about it. I will work to implement and provide this service for the community by looking into what services could be established and the costs for implementing the service. As our city continues to grow, and our population continues to age, alternate means of transportation need to be provided at a reasonable cost to our citizens.
