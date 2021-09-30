A Winder City Council candidate has taken her name out of the running for personal reasons.
Beth Speights, one of three candidates who qualified this summer to challenge incumbent councilman Chris Akins for the at-large council seat that is on the Nov. 2 election ballot, told the Barrow News-Journal Thursday, Sept. 30, that she was withdrawing from the race due to a family health matter that recently arose.
That leaves two challengers to the first-term councilman Akins — Stephanie Britt and Jerry Martin. Ward 1 incumbent Sonny Morris is opposed by Matthew Redfern, Melissa Baughcum and Yvonne Greenway, while Ward 3 incumbent Jimmy Terrell is facing opposition from Danny Darby.
In-person advance voting for the city election begins Oct. 12, and absentee ballot applications are currently being accepted by the Barrow County elections office.
