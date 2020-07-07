Following the recommendation of the city’s planning board and staff, the Winder City Council on Tuesday, July 7, voted down a proposal to annex and rezone more than 200 acres of land just south of Atlanta Highway and west of Pine Hills Golf Club that would have eventually allowed for a large residential subdivision of nearly 400 single-family homes to be built.
The applicant, Sullins Engineering, was seeking the annexation and rezoning to build 387 homes on five parcels, totaling more than 160 acres, between the golf course and Russell Cemetery Road. The name of the subdivision proposed was Fieldstream and, if approved as presented, it would have been built in four phases over a period of four to six years.
The applicant also requested the annexation and rezoning of two more parcels totaling more than 40 acres for “light industrial” development closer to the highway. After the 5-1 council votes to deny the annexation and rezoning for the residential parcels — with councilman Travis Singley opposed to councilman Chris Akins’ motions — Bruce Russell, the attorney representing the applicants, withdrew the requests for the annexation and rezoning of the planned commercial parcels. Denial of the annexation of the residential parcels rendered the would-be commercial parcels ineligible for annexation because that would have created an unincorporated island, which is not allowed under state law.
The applicants could still opt to develop the property under Barrow County zoning, but the current rural-reserve county zoning only allows for about a third of the homes, which representatives of the project have said is not economically feasible.
The proposed project and its overall scope had drawn significant pushback over the past month from both Barrow County officials and the board of commissioners, as well as the Barrow County School System.
County leaders had expressed concerns about what the impact on traffic of the much higher-density development would be and said the project should be put through a Developments of Regional Impact (DRI) review process through the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission. School leaders projected the development would have brought in almost 400 additional children to the school district, resulting in some $554,000 in unfunded costs to educate them. Some council members joined school officials in their concerns about the potential price point of the new homes as well as other issues, including the width of streets and whether the neighborhood could accommodate safe bus stop locations.
A pair of realtors advocated for the project during a council work session Monday, July 6, saying the homes would likely be priced above starter-home level, echoing Russell’s contention that the development would bring more quality homes to the city.
“This would be a first-class development,” Russell said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council
•approved the modification of the promissory notes on a pair of loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, where the city will not make any principal or interest payments on the loans through the end of the calendar year. City administrator Mandi Cody said the state was allowing local government to forgo those payments during the economic downturn period stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The city will resume the payments in January and the life on the loans will be extended six months.
•heard from Fire Chief Matt Whiting that the department maintained its Class 2 ISO rating recently and is among only 5 percent of fire departments across the country to hold a Class 1 or 2 rating. Whiting also noted the department’s annual golf tournament was pushed back to Aug. 19 due to the pandemic.
