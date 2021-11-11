The Winder City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 9, denied a two-foot variance request related to a planned residential subdivision related to a planned residential subdivision, as a majority of the body agreed that, technically, there would be no hardship imposed on the applicants by not granting the variance.
Applicants Ridgeline Land Planning (represented by Holt Persinger) and LAB PI Group, LLC (represented by Wes VanKirk) had requested a reduction in the required lot width from 75 to 73 feet for six lots so they could subdivide a 3.53-acre parcel at 273 East Broad St., keep the existing house on the parcel in place and build seven additional homes. Without the variance, they will only be able to build six additional homes.
The vote in favor of councilman Chris Akins’ motion to deny was 4-2 with Jimmy Terrell and Travis Singley in opposition. The denial followed the recommendation of city staff and was based on a staff finding that there was no hardship found, according to the city ordinance and criteria for granting a variance, that would result from keeping the 75-foot requirement in place.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Nov. 9 meeting, the council:
•approved revisions to the city’s water and sewer connection ordinances that require owners of property outside the city limits who request to connect to those systems to petition for annexation of the property into the city or, if the property is not contiguous to the city limits, to execute a restrictive covenant consenting to annexation once the property becomes contiguous. The council and mayor reserve the option to waive the annexation requirement on a case-by-case basis.
•approved a conditional-use request for a personal care/group home to be located at 90 Church St.
•approved a conditional-use request for massage therapy business to be located at 429 Loganville Hwy.
•approved a resolution for the financing of three vehicles/pieces of equipment through the Georgia Municipal Association’s direct leasing program.
•approved an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Barrow County for the city to pay 33% (up to $55,172) of the cost for upgrades to the local public safety system computer servers.
•approved the purchase of an F-550 service body truck under the state contract price of $68,248 from Akins Ford. Councilman Akins, who is general manager of Akins Ford, recused himself from the discussion and vote.
•approved lowering the fees for special events, the rental of the cultural arts center and other event-related fees for nonprofits.
•approved special event permit and alcohol resolution requests by the Winder Downtown Business Association for a “sip and shop” event to be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, along portions of North Broad, East Athens, West Athens, East Candler, West Candler and North Jackson streets.
•approved an event permit request by the Kiwanis Club of Winder for the 10th annual Holly Jolly Elf Trot 5K, set for 3 p.m. Dec. 5. The 5K route will begin at 58 West Candler St. and finish on Kelly Street.
•approved a revision to the city’s alcohol ordinance that gives the city administrator the authority to approve or deny the issuance or renewal of alcohol licenses and alcohol-related conditional-use permits and allows applicants to appeal the decision to the city council. The council has been reviewing and approving all requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.