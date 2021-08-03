The Winder City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 3, gave its endorsement of city administrator Mandi Cody’s performance in her first 13 months in the position, voting unanimously to extend her contract for another three years.
Following a closed session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 5-0 to extend Cody, who was a little more than halfway through her initial two-year agreement, through June 2025. The extension includes a 4.5% pay raise with the 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment being given to all city employees this fiscal year and a 3% merit-pay increase that employees will be eligible for. Those changes, which Mayor David Maynard said will take effect Nov. 1, will push Cody’s salary a little over $143,000.
Cody was hired by the council in June 2020 to replace former city administrator Donald Toms after serving as Metter’s city administrator from 2016-2019 and was interim administrator in Washington for several months before coming to Winder. Cody, who, prior to her career in local government, practiced law, also has been town administrator for Register in Bulloch County and a city planner and director planning and economic development in Statesboro.
Cody recently faced heavy criticism from former councilwoman Holly Sheats, who resigned last month over frustrations with the city’s budget adoption process. In her resignation letter to the mayor and council, Sheats contended that Cody was not effectively managing the city and that her leadership skills were “not adequate.”
But Maynard and some council members have publicly defended Cody’s performance. Councilman Chris Akins said Sheats’ characterizations of Cody’s job performance and her description of the city government environment as “dysfunctional” “couldn’t be further from the truth.”
