The City of Winder plans to seek federal funding for design work and eventually construction of sidewalks and related pedestrian improvements along Lily Drive, Lee Street, South Jackson Street, Maynard Street and 2nd Street.
During its Tuesday, Sept. 7 meeting, the city council approved submitting an application to the Atlanta Regional Commission for Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) funding for professional engineering services for the improvements that were identified as needs in a previous LCI report.
The commission allocates LCI funding through its Transportation Improvement Program for the highest-priority projects in its 20-county regional transportation plan.
If awarded the grant, the city would be required to contribute a 20% match, Roger Wilhelm, the city’s utilities director, said. Wilhelm said while the funds being sought would be laying the groundwork for the design of the improvements, he said the city could also apply for construction funding next year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•approved the annual water, sewer and stormwater utility contract with Griffin Brothers Inc. and approved a $552,762 task order for Griffin Brothers to relocate a portion of the Highway 53 water transmission line near the intersections of highways 53 and 11 where the new Publix development is being constructed. That work includes a 10% project contingency for a total cost of $608,038.
•approved an agreement with Blue Line Solutions to install laser-point technology speed enforcement cameras and related signage in school zones within the city limits at no cost to the city. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has already activated the cameras in all school zones in the unincorporated parts of the county, and the Statham City Council has backed the installation of cameras in the school zones in that city’s limits as well. Winder police chief Jim Fullington said he anticipates the cameras will be operational in January when students return from their holiday break, and a mandatory warning period of 30 school days (six weeks) will take effect before any tickets are issued.
•approved a request to rezone 0.64 acres at 24 Richardson St. in order for a five-unit townhouse development to be build. The council also approved a variance, reducing the required rear setback from 35 to 25 feet. The homes are planned to be 2,000 heated square feet with a 400 square-foot garage.
•approved the purchase of a replacement service body truck in the amount of $38,258 from Akins Ford.
•appointed Ellen Petree to replace Ann Cronic on the Winder Piedmont Regional Library Board for a term set to expire June 30, 2025.
•approved a special-event permit for the 2021 Winder-Barrow High School homecoming parade, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, starting at Holly Hill Mall, working down McNeal Road and circling the school campus into W. Clair Harris Stadium.
•approved a special-event permit for the Old Towne Committee for a neighborhood watch party at Mayor’s Walk from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be road closures along portions of West Kimball Street and North Woodlawn Avenue.
•approved special-event permits for historical tours of Rose Hill Cemetery on Oct. 9, to be conducted by the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter from 10 a.m. to noon and the Barrow Preservation Society from 5-8 p.m.
•approved a special-event permit and alcohol resolution for the WBHS Class of 1981 40-year reunion party from 5-11 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Plaza at Jackson.
•approved a special-event permit for the city and the Winder Downtown Business Association for the 2021 Halloween Spooktacular and Streets of Treats from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be road closures for portions of North Jackson and East Athens streets. An outdoor movie is planned at Jug Tavern Park starting around 7 p.m.
•approved a special-event permit for the city to host the 2021 Christmas Parade from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 11. The parade will begin at Ingles on North Broad Street and end at Jug Tavern Park on East Athens Street.
