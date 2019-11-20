The Winder City Council has altered its meeting schedule for the remainder of the year, and the change is likely to take effect through next year as well.
Mayor David Maynard has suspended the rotating weekly meetings of the council’s four standing committees — finance and benefits, public safety, planning and development, and utilities and stormwater — until further notice amid concerns over the structure of those meetings, and the council will instead hold a second work session in November and December.
The second November work session is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Winder Community Center, where the council holds its regularly-scheduled meetings. The council will hold another work session at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, and its monthly voting session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the community center before holding another work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Winder Police Department.
Maynard said that is likely to be the council’s approach going forward. A full council vote on the 2020 meeting schedule is expected at the council’s Dec. 3 voting session.
In recent years, the full council has typically held official meetings at the community center on the first Monday for a work session and the first Tuesday for a voting session most months with holidays being the exception. Committee meetings have been held each Thursday (except the fifth Thursday of any month) at 6 p.m. in the upstairs conference room at city hall.
But Maynard said he recommended the change after concerns were raised about the openness of the meetings. While the committees — which the mayor has the power to designate under the city’s charter — were designed to have three council members present to hear presentations on certain topics and make recommendations to the full six-member council, the full council, or at least a quorum, has been present at the bulk of the meetings.
While the committee meeting times and locations have been posted to the city’s website, formal agendas have not typically been made available and minutes have not been taken at them, even though most of the council’s discussion on the majority of items it votes on has occurred in that setting. Those meetings rarely draw public attendance of more than one or two people.
During the recent city council election campaign, one candidate in particular, Robert Lanham, who has regularly attended the committee and regular council meetings, raised the issue, saying the city should have more transparency. Holly Sheats, who defeated Lanham for the at-large seat to replace outgoing councilman Michael Healan, and Kobi Kilgore, who defeated incumbent councilman Al Brown in Ward 2 in the city election earlier this month, also have called for more transparency in the city’s decision-making process.
Maynard and most members of the current council have defended the city’s government as one of the more transparent ones in Barrow County.
“I think this (new format) will be a better and far more accurate depiction of what we’ve been doing,” Maynard said. “Hopefully there will be regular public attendance at the work sessions. We want more public input.”
