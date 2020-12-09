The Winder City Council has postponed action on a pair of rezoning requests near the split of highways 11 and 53 in order for city staff to work with the developers on their proposed projects.
One of the requests, by Roxeywood Development and Barrow Investment Group, would be to rezone 49.4 acres at 436 Gainesville Hwy. and build a 78-home subdivision called “Stone Haven” on 42.3 of the acres. The remaining acreage would be separate commercial parcels.
The property was part of a much larger proposed development that the council shot down in 2018, when it denied a request from another developer to rezone 70 acres and build up to 220 homes.
The new request was recommended for approval by the city’s planning board earlier this month, but council members did raise some concerns about traffic impact, particularly with a future shopping center anchored by Publix planned across Gainesville Highway (Highway 53).
A representative for the applicant said the developer would have to work on permitting with the Georgia Department of Transportation and estimated it would be at least year and a half before construction could begin if the request is approved.
The council also postponed a rezoning request for 1.4 acres at Jefferson Highway (Highway 11) and Amherst Drive right at the 11/53 split for a convenience store to be built. Council members had reservations about approving the request without having more concrete information on a future roundabout that GDOT has planned for the intersection.
There is no set time for when the cases will come back before the council, but they will have to be re-advertised at least 15 days prior to the council taking action, city attorney John Stell said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Among other business at its Dec. 8 meeting, the council:
•approved a bid from Regions Bank to assist the city with refinancing bonds issued in 2012 with a loan of up to $8.125 million at a 1.49-percent interest rate. The bonds are set to mature in December 2029. Principal payments will be made every Dec. 1 starting in 2021, and interest payments will be made twice a year starting June 1. The net present value savings for the city is projected at $831,529, while the actual cash flow savings will be $888,048.
•approved a request to rezone property at 71 West Candler St. from B-1 Neighborhood Commercial to Downtown Zone in order for the applicant to construct four live/work units in a row house style with office usage and a two-door garage on the lower floor and a residence on the second and third floors of each unit. Each unit would be 3,000 square feet. The units will be geared toward professionals such as attorneys, architects, engineers, real estate agents, etc.
•approved a one-year contract to reappoint Stephen W. Nicholas as municipal court judge for 2021. Nicholas will be paid $1,500 per month.
•approved a one-year contract to reappoint Larry Steele as municipal court prosecutor for 2021. Steele will be paid $450 per day, with any additional hours beyond scheduled sessions set to be billed at $125 per hour.
•approved the city’s 2021 holiday schedule — New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18), Memorial Day (May 31), July 5 for Independence Day, Labor Day (Sept. 6), Thanksgiving (Nov. 25-26), Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
•approved the council meeting schedule for 2021. Work sessions will now be held the Thursday before the Tuesday voting session, typically the first Tuesday of each month. The council’s first scheduled meeting in 2021 is a Jan. 7 work session.
