Winder voters elected a new at-large city council member while the council’s longest-serving member retained his seat for another four years in a closer race Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the city’s runoff elections.
Stephanie Britt, a veteran math teacher at Winder-Barrow High School, was elected to the at-large post over incumbent councilman Chris Akins, collecting 454 votes to Akins’ 321 (58.6-41.4%). Meanwhile, in the Ward 1 runoff, incumbent Sonny Morris, who has served on the council for 35 years, beat back a challenge from Yvonne Greenway, 133 votes to 109 (55-45%).
The numbers were still unofficial as of Tuesday night but were set to be certified Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, by Barrow County elections director Monica Franklin.
Britt, a Gwinnett County native who has lived in Barrow County for 13 years and inside the city limits for three, was a frequent critic during the council campaign of the city’s spending decisions and budget transparency and had opposed the council’s vote this summer to double the city’s millage rate, a move Akins voted in favor of.
Morris also voted in favor of the millage hike — both intended to fund the fiscal year 2022 budget and reduce the city’s continued annual reliance on utility fund transfers to balance its General Fund — but any sentiment within his ward against the decision wasn’t enough to sway the election toward Greenway, a former long-time city planning department employee who has also been outspoken against the city’s spending and opposed the FY22 budget and millage increase.
Voter turnout for the runoffs — between election day voting Tuesday and early in-person and absentee ballot options — was again very low with only 780 ballots cast out of nearly 12,000 registered voters in the city (roughly 6.5%).
The vote totals show that the even lower turnout than the Nov. 2 general election hurt Akins, who was seeking a second term on the council, the most. After collecting 584 of the 1,325 votes cast between the four at-large candidates in the general election — a first-place showing but not enough support to reach the 50% threshold and avoid a runoff — he received 263 fewer votes Tuesday, while Britt’s support remained fairly stable in the runoff with 454 votes compared to 459 in the general. With 550 fewer people voting in the citywide race, Britt likely garnered the bulk of the support of those who cast ballots in the general for Jerry Martin and Beth Speights and voted again in the runoff.
Ward 1 saw a decrease in voters from 306 to 242, but Morris, who gained the endorsement of former Ward 1 candidate Matthew Redfern, held steady, dropping just three votes off his first-place total of 136 in the general election. Greenway gained 24 votes, moving up from 85 to 109, but was only able to cut the previous gap between her and Morris by half.
When Britt is sworn-in in January, she will become the fifth woman to serve on the council and the fourth new councilwoman in the span of two years. Her election will make for an evenly-divided council with three men and three women, as she gets set to join first-term councilwoman Kobi Kilgore and councilwoman Shannon Hammond, who was appointed in September to fill the other at-large seat after it was vacated by former councilwoman Holly Sheats who resigned in late July shortly after her vote against the FY22 budget.
