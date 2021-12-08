A developer’s request to annex roughly 130 acres of open land in western Winder into the city for a large residential project has been put on hold amid concerns from residents and the prospect that Barrow County will challenge the request.
During its monthly voting session Tuesday, Dec. 7, the city council voted to table — until an undetermined date — the request by Meritage Homes to annex the large swath northwest of the intersection of Pearl Pentecost Road and the West Winder Bypass and rezone it to allow for a mixture of 321 single-family homes and townhomes. The vote to table was 5-0 after outgoing councilman Chris Akins, who was taking part in his final regularly-scheduled voting session before his term expires at the end of this month, recused himself from the discussion due to a “potential conflict.”
If the requests are eventually given the green light, the project, known as “Cedar Creek,” would be a planned-unit development (PUD), a newly-created zoning district in the city’s zoning ordinance that the council gave final approval of in a separate vote Tuesday. It would include 229 single-family homes (minimum of 1,550 heated square feet), 92 townhomes (minimum of 1,400 heated square feet) and a slate of amenities including a pool, cabana, community lawn, amphitheater and walking trails.
Nearly half of the development — 47%, or around 61 acres — would be set aside for open space, according to Tyler Lasser, the representative for Meritage. Lasser said the developers would accomplish the large amount of open space — more than double the city’s minimum requirement — and preserve more trees and native vegetation with smaller lots, which wouldn’t be allowed in the city’s more traditional zoning districts or under the property’s current zoning and character area designation. Overall, he said, the project would be a high-quality development that would promote a strong sense of community among its residents.
But a sizable contingent of residents, primarily from the neighboring Oxford Ridge and Winston Manor subdivisions, showed up to Tuesday’s meeting to voice their disapproval of the project, airing concerns about the increased traffic strain another community of what would likely be around 1,000 people would present to the area.
“This is going to put a huge burden on emergency services,” Oxford Ridge resident Angie Thompson said, adding that “it’s a traffic nightmare trying to cross the bypass (on Pearl Pentecost Road).”
Several of the same residents also voiced their concerns about the project last week to the Winder Planning Board, which unanimously recommended denial of the requests, and of Barrow County officials, who have notified the city about their objections.
In a Dec. 1 letter to Mayor David Maynard, county attorney Angie Davis wrote that the county was objecting to the requests on the grounds that the land has been designated by the county for future industrial development due to its close proximity to the bypass; that the proposed density is more than twice the highest residential density allowed in that character area; and that the prospective large increase in residential traffic would result in faster “degradation” of the county-owned roadway (Pearl Pentecost Road).
In the event of the project going through, the county would be taking on additional costs because it would be singularly responsible for roadway infrastructure and maintenance costs for the right-of-way affected by the proposed use of the property, Davis wrote, noting that the hundreds of thousands of dollars would have to be spent making intersection improvements, including a likely future traffic signal. For its part, in its recommendation to approve the requests, city staffers wrote that the city could adequately service the development with utilities and public safety services.
In the county’s letter, Davis wrote that the county would plan to notify the Georgia Department of Community Affairs of its objections, touching off an arbitration process and potential litigation if the county and city were not able to work out an agreement on the proposed development.
City officials would not say Tuesday whether their vote to table the requests Tuesday was influenced by the county’s move. City administrator Mandi Cody said the council had “heard the residents’ concerns” and that the city was willing to work with the applicant to work on addressing those.
PUDs
The proposed PUD is the second one put on hold over the last week.
At its Nov. 30 meeting, the city planning board tabled until Dec. 21 a request by KM Homes, LLC, to annex 55.5 acres on Hal Jackson Road between the Bellingrath Plantation and Overlook subdivisions just north of Highway 211 for a proposed development known as “Ashton” that would include 125 single-family detached homes and 99 townhomes. That item, tabled at the applicant’s request, has also received pushback from county leaders on similar land-use issues.
PUDs are now an official zoning district in the city after the council approved second and final reading of a zoning ordinance amendment Tuesday.
Applicants for either a residential, commercial or mixed-use project would have to apply for a PUD zoning and submit a site plan and written narrative that would lay out the case for how the PUD would provide greater public benefit to the city beyond the value that conventional zoning would provide.
The majority of the council has embraced the PUD concept as a way for the city to get a “guaranteed" quality development because it would have to OK all aspects of a PUD and, therefore, would have tighter control over the final product than it would over a project going through a conventional zoning request.
“I think it’s another tool in our tool shed that I wish we’d had years ago,” Akins said.
