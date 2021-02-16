The Winder City Council will head to the north Georgia mountains this week to hold its annual planning retreat, where council members, the mayor, city administrator and other city officials will discuss the future vision, goals and direction for the city.
The council is scheduled to hold sessions Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 18-20, at Brasstown Valley Resort, 6321 Hwy. 76, Young Harris. The sessions, which will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, are mostly open to the public, though the council is not slated to accept any public comments, according to the agenda.
The agendas include goal-developing workshops and “team-building” items. No formal votes are scheduled, though a closed session is scheduled for the end of the Saturday session, where the council will “discuss or deliberate upon the appointment, employment, compensation, hiring, disciplinary action or dismissal, or periodic evaluation or rating of a public officer or employee.”
The council is traveling farther away for its retreat than in recent years. Last year, the body met at the Winder Community Center, where it holds its regular meetings each month. The council has also held retreats in recent years in Athens through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
