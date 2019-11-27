The City of Winder is eyeing an increase to its wastewater rates for the remainder of the current fiscal year and additional increases over the coming fiscal years as it attempts to chip away at an operating deficit in its sewer fund.
The city council was presented with a rate study and the recommended increase during a Thursday, Nov. 21 work session. The council will discuss the recommendation again at its work session scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2, and then hold a vote at its Tuesday, Dec. 3 meeting. The new rates, if approved would take effect Jan. 1.
Under the recommendation of the study, completed by Bobby Sills of Nelsnick Instructional Design and Planning Solutions, the base sewer rate would continue to be $19.30 per month for all customers inside the city limits and $32 per month for the handful of accounts outside the city limits. The volume rate would increase from $4.60 to $5 per 1,000 gallons for residential customers inside the city and from $4.60 to $5.80 for commercial/industrial customers inside the city. Rates for all accounts outside the city limits would increase from $5.80 to $6.60.
City utilities director Roger Wilhelm said the average monthly sewer bill increase for the city’s roughly 5,600 customers would be $3.02.
The city is trying to make self-sufficient the wastewater system, which operated at just under $3 million in the hole in Fiscal Year 2019 and had to be balanced with water and gas funds. Wilhelm said the recommended increase for the remainder of FY2020 would bring in a projected $433,343 in additional revenues, but the system would still have a roughly $2.5 million deficit. City officials say the increases are needed to address upgrades to wastewater infrastructure that will eventually be necessary. Making the wastewater system self-sufficient would allow the city to keep water and gas revenues funding projects in those categories, city administrator Donald Toms said.
A 2018 rate study by Sills initially recommended an overall average rate increase of 6 percent for the city’s water and wastewater system for FY2019 and 5 percent for FY2020. But as Barrow County challenged the rate differential for customers outside the city limits, the city council ultimately approved a 2-percent increase for FY2019 and is now considering an average 1.6-percent increase for the remainder of FY2020.
Because of those lower-than-recommended rate increases, the average rate increases are expected to be significant in years 2021 and 2022, according to Sills’ findings. His recommendation currently calls for 10-percent increases in those two years and a 3-percent increase in FY2023. However, he said in his report, changes in the city’s capital improvement plan (CIP) schedule and loan terms could shift those increases across several more years.
The operating deficit for the wastewater system “is a drain that keeps (the city) from being able to do what we want to do,” Mayor David Maynard said. “If we keep delaying (the increase), it’s more of a drain. I think the sooner we (make the system self-sufficient), the fairer it is (for the customers).”
OTHER ITEMS
Other items the council discussed at the Nov. 21 work session that it will vote on at its Dec. 3 meeting include:
•a 120-day moratorium on certain building materials while the city completes updates to its zoning ordinance.
•adoption of a 2020 council meeting schedule. The council would continue holding work sessions the first Monday of each month and voting session the first Tuesday of each month (with the exception being holidays) and would hold an additional work session later each month instead of weekly “committee” meetings.
