The City of Winder hopes to put out to bid, as soon as this summer, a major reclamation of and safety improvements for Linwood Avenue and Mimosa Street — a project that has been on the city’s radar for a decade.
During its Monday, April 6 work session, the city council directed city staff to proceed with finalizing engineering plans for the project. City planning director Barry Edgar said the project could be ready to bid out “in the next couple of months” and would need to be advertised for 30 days before the council could begin the process of voting on bids.
City leaders have long eyed a major upgrade to the stretch of road, which is used as a common cut-through between highways 82 (East Broad Street) and 11 (North Broad Street).
“It is a dangerous street,” councilman Jimmy Terrell said. “It has been postponed and postponed. It’s time for us to move forward with it.”
Cost estimates based off a 2010 plan to widen the road and make other improvements, which were updated to reflect current costs, are listed at $1.6 million, but that does not include estimated fees for utility relocation, any needed additional engineering fees, natural gas infrastructure work, or any potential right-of-way or easement acquisition and property appraisals.
Funding for the project has been an issue as it has fallen behind other projects on the city’s priority list. It was designed by the city in 2010 in hopes of it becoming eligible for money from a federal shovel-ready project program, but the city was never granted that money.
Most city leaders also were vocal in their support last year of placing a countywide 1-cent transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (TSPLOST) referendum on voters’ ballots with the hopes of completing the Linwood Avenue/Mimosa Street project among others. But talks between the city, Barrow County and other municipalities in the county on doing a referendum stalled and have not been reignited.
While a portion of the project could be paid for through existing SPLOST money on hand, enterprise fund money would also need to be dedicated to the project to cover all the costs of the full reclamation, city utilities director Roger Wilhelm said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business this week, the council:
•heard a report Monday from its ad hoc downtown parking committee, which includes council members Chris Akins, Holly Sheats and Travis Singley. The committee is recommending that the downtown gazebo parking lost on Candler Street be dedicated to two-hour parking. The city will also talk to downtown business owners about their employees utilizing adjacent lots in order to free up the new parking lot at Midland Avenue, Broad Street and Jackson Street all for public parking.
•approved during its Tuesday, April 7 voting session, the final reading of an update to the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance and lifted a moratorium that had been in place on certain building materials and zoning requests for the past few months.
